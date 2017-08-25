Global and China Photovoltaic Glass Industry Report, 2017-2021 Featuring 5 Foreign and 19 Chinese PV Glass Manufacturers

DUBLIN, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global and China Photovoltaic Glass Industry Report, 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Photovoltaic glass (PV glass) finds application in solar cell modules, with its development depending on PV industry. Global new PV installed capacity reached 76.6GW in 2016, with a CAGR of 20.9% during 2011-2016; China witnessed new PV installed capacity of 34.5GW in 2016, a 45.0% share of the global total, with a CAGR of 76.7% during 2011-2016, far higher than the global average. China's new PV capacity will show an AAGR of above 25% during 2015-2020, providing a favorable development environment for PV glass, according to the planning of National Energy Administration of China.

China as the world's biggest PV glass manufacturer accounts for roughly 75% of global total capacity. Its PV glass output achieved 320 million m2 in 2016, up 12.8% year on year, with a CAGR of 15.3% during 2011-2016, and is expected to keep an AAGR of around 10.0% during 2017-2021 powered by PV industry.

PV glass industry has a stable market competition pattern because of high entry threshold. Main manufacturers in China include Xinyi Solar, Flat Glass Group, Ancai Hi-tech, Zhuzhou Kibing Group and CSG Holding. In 2017, China's PV glass CR5 seize a combined market share of 68%, of which Xinyi Solar perches at the top with a share of 1/3.



Price of PV glass fluctuated in 2016 under the impact of downstream demand: firstly rose propelled by strong market demand in the first half of 2016, then dropped due to sluggish demand in the second half. The price is expected to continue fall during 2017-2018 as a result of weak demand and overcapacity.



By main products, production technology of ultra-clear patterned glass remains mature in China, with output occupying over 90% of the total PV glass. TCO glass and PV anti-reflective glass production technologies are held by foreign companies, and only a few Chinese players can produce such glass in large scale.



Besides solar power plants and energy-saving buildings, PV glass will also be widely applied in agriculture in the future such as intelligent PV greenhouses, which will improve agricultural output value and quality of agricultural products, in harmony with energy saving, greenness and cycle development goals.

Global and China Photovoltaic Glass Industry Report, 2017-2021 highlights the following:

Overview of PV Glass (definition, classification, application, production technology, industry chain, etc.);

Global PV and PV glass industry (development environment, market size, market structure, etc.);

China PV and PV glass industry (policy, market size, competition pattern, market price, development trend, etc.);

Main PV products including ultra-clear patterned glass, TCO glass and PV anti-reflective glass (market size, competition pattern, etc.);

PV upstream sectors including silicon dioxide, sodium carbonate, limestone and aluminum oxide (market size, market structure, competition pattern, price, etc.);

PV downstream sectors including solar cell and solar cell module (market status, competition pattern, etc.);

5 foreign and 19 Chinese PV glass manufacturers (operation, PV glass business, etc.).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of PV Glass



2 Status Quo of Global PV Glass Industry



3 Status Quo of China PV Glass Industry



4 Main PV Glass Products



5 Main Upstream Sectors



6 Main Downstream Applications



7 Major PV Glass Companies Worldwide



8. Major Chinese PV Glass Companies



