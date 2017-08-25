

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets were stuck in a sideways trend throughout Friday's session and ended the day with small losses. Traders were reluctant to make any major moves ahead of speeches from the leaders of the major central banks at their annual meeting.



Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen refrained from discussing monetary policy in her prepared remarks at the Fed's economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Yellen focused on the topic of financial stability a decade after the onset of the financial crisis.



'The events of the crisis demanded action, needed reforms were implemented, and these reforms have made the system safer,' Yellen said.



Traders are awaiting comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi at the symposium later today. Traders will be keeping a sharp eye out for hints on future monetary policy.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.03 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.18 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.01 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.11 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.17 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.08 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.41 percent.



In London, Provident Financial gained 22.46 percent after the company said it re-appointed Chris Gillespie as managing director of its troubled consumer credit unit.



Aviva dipped 0.29 percent. The life and health insurer said it is selling its 50 percent stake in its Italian joint venture to its partner Banco BPM SpA.



Supermarket stocks were under pressure after Amazon.com Inc. said it will cut prices at Whole Foods Market Inc. after the acquisition. Tesco declined 1.73 percent and Royal Ahold Delhaize sank 6.11 percent in Amsterdam.



The German economy expanded as initially estimated in the second quarter, detailed report from Destatis showed Friday. Gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent sequentially in the second quarter, slightly slower than the 0.7 percent seen in the first quarter. The rate matched preliminary estimate.



German business confidence weakened slightly from a record high in August, reports said citing survey results from Ifo institute on Friday. The business sentiment index fell to 115.9 in August from July's record high of 116. The expected score was 115.5.



Germany's construction orders increased in June from May, Destatis reported Friday. New orders in the main construction industry increased by adjusted 3.9 percent month-on-month in June.



Germany's import price inflation slowed to the weakest in eight months in July, Destatis reported Friday.



Import price inflation slowed more-than-expected to 1.9 percent in July from 2.5 percent in June. This was the slowest rate since November, when prices gained 0.3 percent and also weaker than the expected 2.3 percent.



At the same time, export price inflation slowed to 1.5 percent annually in July from 1.8 percent a month ago.



French consumer sentiment dropped slightly in August, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed Friday. The consumer sentiment index came in at 103 versus 104 in July. The score came in line with expectations.



After reporting a sharp jump in new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing a sharp pullback in durable goods orders in the month of July.



The Commerce Department said durable goods orders plunged by 6.8 percent in July after surging up by 6.4 percent in June. Economists had expected durable goods orders to slump by 6.0 percent.



