Entertainment Arts Research, Inc.: Entertainment Arts Research Inc. Announces 1 for 20 Reverse Stock Split

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2017 / Entertainment Arts Research Inc. (OTC PINK: EARID) board executives and majority shareholders effect a one-for-twenty reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock. The 1 for 20 Reverse Split of "Entertainment Arts Research, Inc." (EARI) was announced Aug. 22, 2017, on the OTC Daily List. This corporate action took effect at the open of business Aug. 23, 2017. The new symbol will be EARID. The "D" will be removed in 20 business days and the symbol will revert back to EARI.

In the reverse stock split, every 20 shares of Entertainment Arts Research Inc. common stock outstanding will automatically be changed and reclassified into one new share of common stock. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Any fractional share of common stock that would otherwise have resulted from the reverse stock split will be rounded up to the nearest whole share.

Entertainment Arts Research Inc. is a seasoned game design and development company whose technology crosses all marketing strategies with innovative interactive edutainment media. "The reverse split is a part of our strategic plan to take advantage of the many global opportunities afforded our company," says Joseph N. Saulter, CEO.

