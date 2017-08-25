Technavio's latest market research report on the global above the neck PPE marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Neelesh Prakash Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for power research, "The growth of the market is driven by stringent safety regulations by regulatory bodies such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in the US. These regulatory authorities mandate the deployment of the essential safety equipment in several end-user industries."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global above the neck PPEmarket according to Technavio research analysts are:

Anti-fogging safety eyewear

New product innovations

Use of e-commerce for procurement of PPE

Anti-fogging safety eyewear

The latest trend in the market is anti-fogging safety eyewear. This eyewear serves as an efficient means to protect the eyes of the workers in various industries. One of the challenges faced by most eyewear relates to the fogging of the lens due to the lower temperature outside the lens. This obscures the wearer's vision and reduces the benefits of protective eyewear. Due to the accumulation of fog, workers tend to remove the eyewear, which can lead to potential injuries. This has led to the rising demand and adoption for safety goggles with anti-fog coatings.

Vendors in the market offer anti-fogging products, which are integrated with different features for preventing the fogging of lenses. For instance, many vendors such as 3M offer safety goggles and glasses that have lenses with permanently-bonded anti-fog coatings. These advanced coatings offer a long-lasting and clear view to wearers. Some vendors also offer protective eyewear with dual-pane lenses; wherein two lenses are separated by a layer of insulating air, which aids in regulating the temperature of the inner lens, thereby preventing fogging.

New product innovations

Vendors are seeking to offer products integrated with advanced features to create a place for themselves in this highly competitive market. For instance, Honeywell International recently has started manufacturing a new protective headset, which allows the workers to stay connected while continuing to protect their hearing on noisy job sites. Honeywell International's Howard Leight Sync wireless protective earmuffs are integrated with Bluetooth wireless technology, which allows the worker to converse on the phone, and aids in connecting with co-workers or in getting instructions.

Similarly, Custom Protect Ear has newly introduced Grip dB Blocker for personalized hearing protection. This innovation mainly targets the industries where dirt and grime pose an issue. The new design allows for hassle-free insertion and removal of the ear protector. The Grip dB Blocker ear protection device is integrated with radio connectivity, eliminating the need to remove the ear protection to hear incoming radio communication. The radio connectivity also enhances protection from noise while working.

Use of e-commerce for procurement of PPE

Another trend in the market is the procurement of personal safety equipment via e-commerce channels. E-commerce channels are a popular source for the procurement of above the neck PPE products. Vendors such as Honeywell International, 3M, Kimberly-Clark, and MSA Safety have a wide customer base and have been selling their products on e-commerce sites, thus providing an impetus to the market. By offering their products on online sale platforms, these PPE manufacturers take advantage of the fast and seamless service delivery, high levels of service support, ability to provide detailed information and complete solutions to any PPE problems or issues.

"The B2B e-commerce market is still in its nascent stage and thus, offers a wide scope for growth. One of the major reasons for this growth is the higher adoption of mobile and Internet penetration. The growing competition from e-commerce players and improved logistics and infrastructure will fuel the growth of PPE gear market globally," says Neelesh.

