Wireless Charging Markets 2017-2027

This unique commercially oriented report has 180+ pages packed with detailed market and technical analysis with many new infograms, conference slides, roadmaps and ten year forecasts 2017-2027. It is based on global research by PhD level multi-lingual analysts in 2016-7 with frequent updates. The Executive Summary and Conclusions is insightful, detailed yet easily assimilated.

The report primarily discusses mobile phone and electric cars charging but showing how much the same arguments apply to many electrical and electronic goods, particularly mobile ones. Most analysts forecasting sales of contactless charging systems for phones and pure electric cars have over-estimated both over the last 15 years. In response to customer demands, may other aspects were being fixed first. People wanted better features and more of them with their phones, larger screens and so on.

Electric cars were held back by range anxiety, high up front price, poor resale price and the need to change driver behaviour such as driving more carefully and finding and using charging stations, usually incompatible ones with a profusion of different payment methods and Tesla ones banned to anyone else. These impediments are gradually being overcome so consumer needs relevant to wireless charging come nearer to the top nowadays. Beware though. The report exposes how the charging needs and solutions for phones and the like have important differences from the needs and uses for vehicles and contentiously, it translates this into value sales for electric vehicles overtaking those for phones within the decade.

The report is extremely comprehensive. It looks at the activities of many developers and manufacturers and their potential customers and users. The enthusiasm of suppliers shown in new interviews is tempered by twenty years of experience for the analyst and new opinion from key companies such as Ford assessing the technology in 2017. Having recently researched reports on Fuel cell vehicles, energy independent electric vehicles, better batteries, better energy harvesting phones and robot chargers render wireless charging unnecessary.

The report reveals how mobile phone users do not want contactless charging as such but rather they need ubiquitous charging without carrying a charger around or better still, no loss of use through lack of charge. It contrasts electric vehicles where the act of plugging in public places can he a physical strain, dirty and dangerous but the environment is more challenging with roads being dug up, animals getting irradiated and ground clearance varying greatly and obscuration a problem.

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS

1.1. Definition and overview

1.2. Wireless charging for portable electronics

1.3. Situation in 2017

1.3.1. Mobile phones, other portable electronics, electrical goods

1.3.2. Cars and other vehicles

1.4. Technology roadmap and market forecasts 2017-2027

1.4.1. Technology roadmap 2017-2027

1.4.2. Market forecasts electrical, electronic, electric vehicle WC 2017-2027

1.4.3. Developers and manufacturers

1.4.4. Regional trends

1.4.5. Background information from other analysts

1.4.6. Addressable markets

1.4.7. Global smart phone shipments 2006-2021 billions

1.4.8. Electric vehicle forecasts 2017-2027

1.5. Technology

1.6. Technical options for static WC

1.7. Dynamic charging

1.8. Market dynamics

1.8.1. Market sweet spot

1.8.2. Market dynamics

1.9. Summary of on-road wireless charging situation in 2017

1.10 IEC adopts Qi in 2017

2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. Main trends

2.2. Charging phones vs charging cars: comparison in 2017

2.2.1. Phones

2.2.2. Cars

2.3. History

2.4. Wireless power transfer

2.4.1. Adoption - who wins

2.5. Qi the winning specification for personal electronics - so far

2.6. AirFuel Alliance

2.7. Apple and Qi

2.8. Wireless vehicle charging



3. WIRELESS CHARGING OF PORTABLE ELECTRONIC DEVICES

3.1. Main trends

3.2. Misleading terminology

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Real problems

3.5. Energous and Apple

3.6. Ossia Cota

3.7. Wi-Charge

3.8. WiTricity



4. WIRELESS CHARGING FOR VEHICLES WHEN STATIONARY

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Standards for vehicle WC

4.3. Recent activity

4.3.1. BMW, Germany Nanyang Singapore

4.3.2. Evatran for Tesla, Nissan, Chevrolet

4.3.3. Fraunhofer wireless discharging, lightweighting, dynamic

4.3.4. Hyundai-Kia Korea: Mojo USA

4.3.5. Oak Ridge National Laboratory's 20-kilowatt wireless charging for electric vehicles

4.3.6. PRIMOVE Belgium

4.3.7. Yutong and ZTE China



5. DYNAMIC CHARGING OF VEHICLES

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Road maintenance concerns

5.3. Semi dynamic charging

5.4. Fully dynamic charging

5.4.1. TDK Japan

5.4.2. Drayson Racing UK

5.4.3. Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology

5.4.4. University of Tokyo Japan

5.4.5. Utah State University USA

5.5. Timeline

5.5.1. Volvo Sweden

5.6. Potential for new forms of static energy harvesting power dynamic charging

5.6.1. Airborne Wind Energy AWE

5.6.2. Favoured technologies

5.6.3. Billions in Change

5.6.4. EnerKite Germany

5.6.5. Google Makani USA

5.6.6. e-Wind USA

5.6.7. TwingTec Switzerland

5.6.8. Ampyx Power Netherlands

5.6.9. Altaeros USA

5.6.10. Kitemill Norway

5.6.11. Kitegen Italy

5.6.12. Commercialisation targets

5.6.13. Assessment

5.6.14. ABB assessment

5.7. Energy harvesting shock absorbers

5.7.1. Linear shock absorbers

5.7.2. Rotary shock absorbers

5.7.3. Tenneco Automotive Operating Company USA

5.8. Witt Energy UK

5.9. Photovoltaic harvesting

5.9.1. Flexible, conformal, transparent, UV, IR

5.9.2. Technological options

5.9.3. Principles of operation

5.9.4. Options for flexible PV

5.9.5. Many types of photovoltaics needed for harvesting

5.9.6. Spray on power for electric vehicles and more

5.9.7. New world record for both sides-contacted silicon solar cells

5.10. Powerweave harvesting and storage e-fiber/ e-textile

5.11. Solar roads find many uses



6. ALTERNATIVES TO WIRELESS CHARGING FOR VEHICLES

6.1. Electric vehicles that are never charged externally

6.1.1. Introduction

6.1.2. Options for energy autonomous vehicles

6.2. Robotic charging

6.3. Gantries and catenaries

6.4. Robot arms

6.4.1. DBT-CEV France

6.4.2. PowerHydrant USA

6.4.3. Tesla solid metal snake USA

6.4.4. Volkswagen Germany

6.5. Energy Independent Electric Vehicles EIV



7. EXAMPLES OF INTERVIEWS

7.1. BYD China

7.2. Hevo Power USA, WAVE USA, WiTricity USA

7.3. Idaho State Laboratory USA

7.4. Infineon USA/Germany

7.5. PowerHydrant USA

7.6. Qualcomm USA

7.7. University of Tokyo, Japan

7.8. WiTricity USA

7.9. XALT Energy USA



