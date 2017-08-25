

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - E-commerce giant Amazon offered discounts for Prime customers at its newly acquired Whole Foods Market Inc. The $13. 7 combination is expected to bring more in-store benefits to customers. The deal will be closed on Monday the 28th.



Amazon Prime has been focusing on high-income households and the latest move is to bring in customers from various sectors of the society. The lower price offer will be applicable to a selection of grocery staples, organic bananas, salmon, organic large brown eggs, lean ground beef, etc.



The acquisition of Whole Foods would add more than 450 brick and mortar stores to Amazon's fold. Amazon said the two companies will invent in additional areas over time, including merchandising and logistics to enable lower prices for Whole Foods Market customers.



Amazon will be offering Amazon Lockers in select Whole Foods Market stores.



