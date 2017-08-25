

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a strongly worded letter, Kathy Hopinkah Hannan, President of Girl Scouts of the USA, accuses Boy Scouts of America of a 'covert campaign to recruit girls.'



The news was reported by Buzzfeed.com, which claims it got a copy of the letter sent by Hannan to BSA's national president, Randall Stephenson, and the entire BSA board.



'We are confused as to why, rather than working to appeal to the 90 percent of boys who are not involved in BSA programs, you would choose to target girls,' Hannan wrote in the letter sent to the Boy Scouts national president.



GSUSA alleges that BSA was using the proposed girls programs to improve its 'declining membership.'



In the letter, Hannan says that the GSUSA repeatedly tried to engage in an 'open and honest dialogue' with the Boy Scouts about the matter. She also said that it was disappointing to learn that the Boy Scouts have been 'surreptitiously testing the appeal of a girls' offering to millennial parents.'



