Parana Copper Corporation: Corporate Update

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2017 / Parana Copper Corporation (formerly AAN Ventures Inc. (CSE: ANN / 03X2) (the "Company") wishes to announce that in conjunction with a name change to Parana Copper Corporation, and the consolidation of its issued outstanding shares on the basis of 1.5 old to 1 new share, the Company is advised that it will start trading on a consolidated basis under its new name and symbol COPR on the Canadian Securities Exchange on August 28, 2017.

In respect to the consolidation, all fractional shares will be rounded to the nearest whole number. Post consolidation the Company will have 37,835,387 shares outstanding.

For more information contact Jack Bal, Chief Executive Officer 604-245-5974

