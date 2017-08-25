Amino Acids Markets 2016-2024: Glutamic Acid, Lysine, Methionine, Phenylalanine, Threonine & Other Amino Acids - Global Strategic Business Report 2017

DUBLIN, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Amino Acids - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Amino Acids in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

Glutamic Acid

Lysine

Methionine

Phenylalanine

Threonine

Other Amino Acids

The report profiles 57 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Ajinomoto Co., Inc. ( Japan )

) Amino GmbH ( Germany )

) Archer Daniels Midland Company ( USA )

) Cargill, Inc. ( USA )

) China National BlueStar (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)

(Group) Co., Ltd. (China) Adisseo France S.A.S. ( France )

) CJ Cheil Jedang ( South Korea )

) Anhui BBCA Biochemical Co., Ltd. (China)

DAESANG Corporation ( South Korea )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Fufeng Group Company Limited (China)

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited ( Hong Kong )

) Shijiazhuang Jirong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China)

Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd ( Japan )

) Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co. Ltd. (China)

Novus International, Inc. ( USA )

) Royal DSM N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Shandong Shouguang Juneng Group Golden Corn Co., Ltd. (China)

Sekisui Medical Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Prelude

Healthy Market for Meats and Nutraceuticals Drive the Market

Outlook

Developing Regions Continue to Lend Traction to the Global Market

Competition

M&A Activity to Spur Growth

Significance of Research in Amino Acids Market

Methionine Market

Oligopolistic in Nature

Eco-Friendly Means of Extracting Methionine Gaining Traction

Lysine Competitive Scenario

India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Amino Acid-Based Health Foods Gaining Prominence in Asia



2. MARKET DYNAMICS

Current State of the Economy: A Key Growth Indicator

Increasing Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Urbanization: A Mega Trend with Significant Implications for the Food & Beverages Industry

Select Mega-Urban Regions Worldwide (2035)

Rising Disposable Incomes: Opportunity in Emerging Markets

Growing Middle Class Population to Drive Demand

Aging World Population Drives the Demand for Amino Acids



3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Shift towards Fermentation to Revolutionize Amino Acids Market

Animal Feed Additives

A Major Application Area for Amino Acids

Level of Protein Consumption Dictate Demand for Amino Acids as Feed Additives

Demand for Animal Feed to Remain Strong

Increasing Prices of Natural Feed Products: A Boon to Animal Feed Additives

Protein Ingredients Market

All Set to Grow

Rice Proteins Emerge as an Ideal Alternative to Soy Proteins

Rising Meat Intake Spurs Growth Opportunities

Ban on Antibiotics Boosts Demand for Amino Acids as Feed Additives

A Peek into Demand Patterns for Various Amino Acid Products in Animal Feed Market

Growing Usage for Aspartame Boosts Demand for L-phenylalanine

D-Amino Acids: A Promising Field with Potential Applications

D-Amino Acids: An Essential Raw Material for Pharmaceuticals and Fine Chemicals Production

Artificial Amino Acids Gaining Prominence

Branched Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs) Gaining Ground



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Amino Acids

A Conceptual Definition

General Structure of Amino Acid

D and L Optical Isomers of Amino Acids

Key Functions of Amino Acids

What do Amino Acids Do?

Amino Acids as Supplements

Factors Influencing Quality & Value of Amino Acid as a Nutritional Supplement

Amino Acids Production Processes

Fermentation Method

Enzymatic Method

Extraction Method

Types of Amino Acids

Standard & Non-Standard Amino Acids

Standard Amino Acids

Non-Standard Amino Acids

Special Amino Acids

Hydorphilic & Hydrophobic Amino Acids

Essential and Non-Essential Amino Acids

Essential Amino Acids

Histidine

Isoleucine

Leucine

Valine

Lysine

Methionine

Threonine

Tryptophan

Phenylalanine

Non-Essential Amino Acids

Alanine

Arginine

Asparagine

Aspartic Acid

L-Cysteine

Glutamic Acid

Glutamine

Glycine

Proline

Serine

Tyrosine

Major Functions and Food Source of Amino Acids by Type

Amino Acids by End-Use Application

Amino Acids in Animal Feed

Types of Feed Additives

Nutritional Additives

Sensory Additives

Technological Additives

Zootechnical Additives

Coccidiostats & Histomonostats

Use of Select Amino Acids in Animal Feed Market

Methionine

Lysine

Taurine

Glycine

Amino Acids in Food Additives

Direct & Indirect Food Additives

Functions of Food Additives

Artificial Sweeteners

Regulations Governing Food Additives

Nutraceuticals

Factors Contributing to the Growing Demand for Nutraceuticals

Categories of Nutraceuticals

Amino Acids in Cosmetics

Amino Acids in Cosmetics/Personal Care Industry

European Perspective

Specialty Uses of Amino Acids



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Kyowa Hakko Introduces Setria Performance Blend

Evonik Launches ValAMINO Brand L-valine

AJINOMOTO TAIWAN Introduces New Amino Acid Sports Supplements

Amino GmbH Introduces L-Methionine



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Evonik to Acquire Fermentation Technology from METEX

Evonik Signs Distribution Agreement with Univar

Ajinomoto Brazil Commences Sales of Amino VITAL GOLD

Sumitomo to Expand Methionine Capacity

CJ CheilJedang Takes Over Haide

Filament BioSolutions Signs Partnership with Ajinomoto

Kyowa Hakko Commences Amino Acid Plant in Thailand



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 57 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 68)

The United States (27)

(27) Canada (2) Japan (5)

(2) (5) Europe (8)

(8) France (3)

(3)

Germany (2)

(2)

The United Kingdom (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (2)

(2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (25)

(Excluding Japan) (25) Latin America (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8d3xfh/amino_acids

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716