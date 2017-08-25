Amino Acids Markets 2016-2024: Glutamic Acid, Lysine, Methionine, Phenylalanine, Threonine & Other Amino Acids - Global Strategic Business Report 2017

DUBLIN, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Amino Acids - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Amino Acids in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- Glutamic Acid
- Lysine
- Methionine
- Phenylalanine
- Threonine
- Other Amino Acids
The report profiles 57 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)
- Amino GmbH (Germany)
- Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)
- Cargill, Inc. (USA)
- China National BlueStar (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)
- Adisseo France S.A.S. (France)
- CJ Cheil Jedang (South Korea)
- Anhui BBCA Biochemical Co., Ltd. (China)
- DAESANG Corporation (South Korea)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- Fufeng Group Company Limited (China)
- Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited (Hong Kong)
- Shijiazhuang Jirong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China)
- Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd (Japan)
- Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co. Ltd. (China)
- Novus International, Inc. (USA)
- Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Shandong Shouguang Juneng Group Golden Corn Co., Ltd. (China)
- Sekisui Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Prelude
Healthy Market for Meats and Nutraceuticals Drive the Market
Outlook
Developing Regions Continue to Lend Traction to the Global Market
Competition
M&A Activity to Spur Growth
Significance of Research in Amino Acids Market
Methionine Market
Oligopolistic in Nature
Eco-Friendly Means of Extracting Methionine Gaining Traction
Lysine Competitive Scenario
India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Amino Acid-Based Health Foods Gaining Prominence in Asia
2. MARKET DYNAMICS
Current State of the Economy: A Key Growth Indicator
Increasing Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
Urbanization: A Mega Trend with Significant Implications for the Food & Beverages Industry
Select Mega-Urban Regions Worldwide (2035)
Rising Disposable Incomes: Opportunity in Emerging Markets
Growing Middle Class Population to Drive Demand
Aging World Population Drives the Demand for Amino Acids
3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Shift towards Fermentation to Revolutionize Amino Acids Market
Animal Feed Additives
A Major Application Area for Amino Acids
Level of Protein Consumption Dictate Demand for Amino Acids as Feed Additives
Demand for Animal Feed to Remain Strong
Increasing Prices of Natural Feed Products: A Boon to Animal Feed Additives
Protein Ingredients Market
All Set to Grow
Rice Proteins Emerge as an Ideal Alternative to Soy Proteins
Rising Meat Intake Spurs Growth Opportunities
Ban on Antibiotics Boosts Demand for Amino Acids as Feed Additives
A Peek into Demand Patterns for Various Amino Acid Products in Animal Feed Market
Growing Usage for Aspartame Boosts Demand for L-phenylalanine
D-Amino Acids: A Promising Field with Potential Applications
D-Amino Acids: An Essential Raw Material for Pharmaceuticals and Fine Chemicals Production
Artificial Amino Acids Gaining Prominence
Branched Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs) Gaining Ground
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Amino Acids
A Conceptual Definition
General Structure of Amino Acid
D and L Optical Isomers of Amino Acids
Key Functions of Amino Acids
What do Amino Acids Do?
Amino Acids as Supplements
Factors Influencing Quality & Value of Amino Acid as a Nutritional Supplement
Amino Acids Production Processes
Fermentation Method
Enzymatic Method
Extraction Method
Types of Amino Acids
Standard & Non-Standard Amino Acids
Standard Amino Acids
Non-Standard Amino Acids
Special Amino Acids
Hydorphilic & Hydrophobic Amino Acids
Essential and Non-Essential Amino Acids
Essential Amino Acids
Histidine
Isoleucine
Leucine
Valine
Lysine
Methionine
Threonine
Tryptophan
Phenylalanine
Non-Essential Amino Acids
Alanine
Arginine
Asparagine
Aspartic Acid
L-Cysteine
Glutamic Acid
Glutamine
Glycine
Proline
Serine
Tyrosine
Major Functions and Food Source of Amino Acids by Type
Amino Acids by End-Use Application
Amino Acids in Animal Feed
Types of Feed Additives
Nutritional Additives
Sensory Additives
Technological Additives
Zootechnical Additives
Coccidiostats & Histomonostats
Use of Select Amino Acids in Animal Feed Market
Methionine
Lysine
Taurine
Glycine
Amino Acids in Food Additives
Direct & Indirect Food Additives
Functions of Food Additives
Artificial Sweeteners
Regulations Governing Food Additives
Nutraceuticals
Factors Contributing to the Growing Demand for Nutraceuticals
Categories of Nutraceuticals
Amino Acids in Cosmetics
Amino Acids in Cosmetics/Personal Care Industry
European Perspective
Specialty Uses of Amino Acids
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Kyowa Hakko Introduces Setria Performance Blend
Evonik Launches ValAMINO Brand L-valine
AJINOMOTO TAIWAN Introduces New Amino Acid Sports Supplements
Amino GmbH Introduces L-Methionine
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Evonik to Acquire Fermentation Technology from METEX
Evonik Signs Distribution Agreement with Univar
Ajinomoto Brazil Commences Sales of Amino VITAL GOLD
Sumitomo to Expand Methionine Capacity
CJ CheilJedang Takes Over Haide
Filament BioSolutions Signs Partnership with Ajinomoto
Kyowa Hakko Commences Amino Acid Plant in Thailand
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 57 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 68)
- The United States (27)
- Canada (2) Japan (5)
- Europe (8)
- France (3)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Rest of Europe (2)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (25)
- Latin America (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8d3xfh/amino_acids
