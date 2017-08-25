VALCOURT, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/25/17 -- Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.

BRP (TSX: DOO) appointed Tracy Crocker to the position of senior vice-president and general manager, Evinrude following the retirement of his predecessor last month.

"Tracy brings over 30 years of experience, 20 in senior executive roles, in several global companies, most recently in the powersports industry," said Jose Boisjoli, president and CEO. "An accomplished strategist and team leader with a solid track record, he has helped organizations connect strategy to action plans and action plans to people."

Based in Sturtevant, Wisconsin, Crocker also becomes a member of BRP's Management Committee, reporting to Boisjoli.

About BRP

BRP (TSX: DOO) is a global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems. Its portfolio includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am off-road and Spyder vehicles, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. BRP supports its line of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business. With annual sales of CA$4.2 billion from over 100 countries, the Company employs approximately 8,700 people worldwide.

