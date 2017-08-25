SAVO and Heinz Marketing Release Complete Buyer's Guide to Sales Enablement

Practical, Comprehensive Content Package Includes Best Practices, Templates, Job Descriptions and More to Jump Start Sales Enablement Adoptions and Success

CHICAGO and REDMOND, Washington, Aug. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The enterprise buying cycle is increasingly complex with more stakeholders involved, requiring sellers to pivot and adapt to a range of buyer interests. Implementing a sales enablement program is a proven way to ensure sales organizations are executing on their go-to-market strategy and messaging, despite constant change.

To help you jumpstart your sales enablement initiatives - or take your existing program to new heights - SAVO and Heinz Marketing created The Complete Buyer's Guide to Sales Enablement.

The guide is filled with resources you can use to navigate the process of implementing a sales enablement program. Some resources include:

Value messaging to help you position sales enablement to key stakeholders in your organization

An ROI calculator to estimate impact of implementing a sales enablement program

Tips and templates for organizing your sales content

A comparison chart to objectively evaluate sales enablement technology providers

Success stories from peers who have launched a sales enablement program

"The rate of change that organizations are battling in the marketplace is unparalleled. Sales organizations need to equip sellers to have a better command of information so they can adapt in real time," said Kelly Dotson, CMO of SAVO. "Organizations need tools that drive near-term improvements in seller effectiveness as we stretch sellers to master on-going changes to products, messages, territories and sales strategies. This is why sales enablement is critical."

"Sales enablement is a competitive advantage for those who adopt and scale its impact internally," said Matt Heinz, president of Heinz Marketing. "This guide helps you build internal consensus and drive rapid adoption and results from your sales enablement efforts."

The Complete Buyer's Guide to Sales Enablement is available for download at http://savogroup.com/uk/sales-enablement-buyers-guide.

About SAVO:

SAVO is the leader in the sales enablement market having pioneered the sales enablement category since its founding in 1999. SAVO provides the most insightful, prescriptive and secure sales enablement platform for global use, delivering content to sellers within the context of their selling situation. With SAVO, companies achieve their revenue initiatives by aligning their sales, marketing and operations to work together with focus on the customer and greater results in the field. Learn about how more than one million sales and marketing professionals leverage SAVO today at http://savogroup.com/uk.

About Heinz Marketing:

Established in 2008, Heinz Marketing is a B2B sales and marketing firm located in Redmond, WA, serving businesses throughout North America and overseas. Heinz Marketing focuses on driving results through strategic demand generation, disciplined sales funnel strategies, fully-integrated campaigns and collaboration between marketing and sales organizations. To learn more, visit heinzmarketing.com.

