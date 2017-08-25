Global Dairy Processing Equipment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4% by 2021: Growing Market for Fortified Dairy Products

DUBLIN, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global dairy processing equipment market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.07% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Dairy Processing Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the expansions by dairy processing plants. Dairy processing companies are expanding their capacities and building new processing plants to explore new market opportunities and also to meet the growing consumer demand. They are focusing on increasing production capability and diversifying into new product offerings to capture the market and increase competitive advantage.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing market for fortified dairy products. Fortified dairy products are products that have added essential nutrients such as fatty acids, amino acids, phytonutrients, and enzymes; vitamins; and minerals. The fortification method has been witnessing tremendous growth over the years due to increase in health concerns and growing preference for food products rich in nutrients and vitamins among consumers. Dairy products such as yogurt, cheese, and cream are mainly used for fortification.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the increasing consumer preference for dairy-free alternatives. Some people have allergic reactions, such as chronic congestion and digestive problems, to dairy products. This is because of an immune response to proteins such as albumin, casein, and whey present in dairy products. Thus, they might prefer dairy-free alternatives.

Key vendors

Alfa Laval

GEA Group

Krones

SPX FLOW

Tetra Laval International

Other prominent vendors

A&B Process Systems

ABL Technology

Agrometal

Farm and Ranch Depot

Feldmeier Equipment

IDMC

Others

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01:Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Types Of Dairy Processing Equipment

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 08: Geographical Segmentation

Part 09: Key Leading Countries

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wfl76c/global_dair

