Global Dairy Processing Equipment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4% by 2021: Growing Market for Fortified Dairy Products

The "Global Dairy Processing Equipment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global dairy processing equipment market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.07% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Dairy Processing Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the expansions by dairy processing plants. Dairy processing companies are expanding their capacities and building new processing plants to explore new market opportunities and also to meet the growing consumer demand. They are focusing on increasing production capability and diversifying into new product offerings to capture the market and increase competitive advantage.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing market for fortified dairy products. Fortified dairy products are products that have added essential nutrients such as fatty acids, amino acids, phytonutrients, and enzymes; vitamins; and minerals. The fortification method has been witnessing tremendous growth over the years due to increase in health concerns and growing preference for food products rich in nutrients and vitamins among consumers. Dairy products such as yogurt, cheese, and cream are mainly used for fortification.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the increasing consumer preference for dairy-free alternatives. Some people have allergic reactions, such as chronic congestion and digestive problems, to dairy products. This is because of an immune response to proteins such as albumin, casein, and whey present in dairy products. Thus, they might prefer dairy-free alternatives.
Key vendors
- Alfa Laval
- GEA Group
- Krones
- SPX FLOW
- Tetra Laval International
Other prominent vendors
- A&B Process Systems
- ABL Technology
- Agrometal
- Farm and Ranch Depot
- Feldmeier Equipment
- IDMC
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01:Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Types Of Dairy Processing Equipment
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 08: Geographical Segmentation
Part 09: Key Leading Countries
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
