According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global high-pressure valves market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global High-pressure Valves Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The oil and gas industry is the major contributor to the growth of the global high-pressure valves market across the world. The abundance of oil and gas industries across the world necessitates the use of equipment that provides stability to the processes carried out in the industry with resounding optimization. The high-pressure valves not only offer benefits of reduced wastage inside the oil and gas industry but also help in keeping the environment inside the industry safe.

Technavio's industrial automationresearch analysts categorize the global high-pressure valves market into the following segments by end-user. They are:

Oil and gas industry

Mining industry

Chemical industry

Water and wastewater industry

Others

The top three revenue-generating end-user segments of the global high-pressure valves market are discussed below:

Oil and gas industry

High-pressure valves are characterized by performing complex functions in the oil and gas industry. The simplicity in the design of the high-pressure valves makes the valves suitable for the processes carried out in the oil and gas industry. The oil and gas industry is characterized by severe operating conditions, dependability of equipment in the remote locations, and critical safety during the entire operation.

According to Sushmit Chakraborty, a lead automation research analyst from Technavio, "The demand for high-pressure valves is expected to increase in the oil and gas industry as these valves help the industry in maintaining stability in the processes that are carried out. Moreover, the Brownfield Expansion projects and retrofit activities in regions like APAC and Europe will demand deployment of high-pressure valves in the coming years. The pressure-control application in the oil and gas industry makes high-pressure valves extremely reliable for the entire operation."

Mining industry

The mining industry carries out such rugged operations that it becomes difficult to make the equipment run for a longer period. The mining operations include deep excavation of the earth that demand removal of fluid containing various materials like stones, dirt, and other contaminants. The fluid must be removed from the surface of the earth and needs to be controlled so that it does not affect the operations in the mining industry.

"The longevity and high performance required by the mining industry can be met by using high-pressure valves. The materials used inside the valves safeguard them from getting affected by the problem of rusting or damage due to wear. These materials reduce maintenance and eliminate downtime of the processes. The dependable emission control feature in high-pressure valves will result in a significant adoption by the mining industry in the next five years," adds Sushmit.

Chemical industry

In the chemical industry, the major problem remains with the leakage of highly corrosive fluids. The fluid inside the chemical industry is often mixed with dangerous substances or gases. The back flow of this fluid is the most dangerous issue for the chemical industry. The high-pressure valves in the chemical industry maintain and regulate the high volume, high pressure, and high-temperature flow.

High-pressure valves can handle throttling services and can control the fluids with suspended solids. In the chemical industry, the correct amount of the flow of chemicals is necessary for different processes. For ensuring this proper flow of chemicals in the different processes, the high-pressure valves are required to constantly shut-off or start the flow of liquid. The accuracy in velocity of fluid flow makes the high-pressure valves essential for the chemical industry.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Danfoss

Accudyne Industries

Graco

High Pressure Equipment Company

Parker Hannifin

