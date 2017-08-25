

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump continued his assault on members of his own party in a post on Twitter on Friday, with Republican Senator Bob Corker, R-Tenn., serving as his latest target.



Trump's attack on Corker comes after the Tennessee senator recently suggested the president has not demonstrated the stability or competence needed to be successful.



'Strange statement by Bob Corker considering that he is constantly asking me whether or not he should run again in '18. Tennessee not happy!' Trump tweeted.



The tweet from Trump comes after Corker offered pointed criticism of the president in remarks to reporters after speaking to Chattanooga's Rotary Club last Thursday.



'The president has not yet been able to demonstrate the stability nor some of the competence that he needs to demonstrate in order to be successful,' Corker said.



'And we need for him to be successful. Our nation needs for him to be successful. It doesn't matter if you're a Republican or Democrat,' he added. 'The world needs our president to be successful.'



Corker argued that Trump needs to demonstrate the characteristics of a president who understands what has made America great and what it is today.



The comments from Corker came in reaction to Trump's response to the violent events in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this month.



White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked about Corker's remarks during a press briefing on Thursday.



'I think that's a ridiculous and outrageous claim and doesn't dignify a response from this podium,' Sanders said.



Trump's tweet against Corker comes on the heels of attacks on other Republicans lawmakers, including Senate Majority Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and Senator Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.



