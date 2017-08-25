Global Cleanroom and Medical Carts Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.1% by 2021 - Due to Surge in Healthcare Expenditure

DUBLIN, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global cleanroom and medical carts market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.15% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Cleanroom and Medical Carts Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increased use of e-commerce technologies. One of the key trends driving the growth of the global cleanroom and medical carts market is the rising popularity of e-commerce. The growing awareness of e-commerce and the increasing use of e-commerce technologies have offered opportunities to the vendors to outspread their market exposure through online retailing. Several existing manufacturers have started offering products through their own websites. This not only facilitates vendors to manage bulk orders without any hassle but also offers the end-users a wide range of options to choose from, at their convenience.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the surge in healthcare expenditure. With the rise in disposable income, there has also been a surge in healthcare expenditure globally. Factors that have led to the increase in healthcare spending are the increasing aging population, healthcare reform legislation passed by the government, and improving economic conditions.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the exorbitant cost associated with product improvement. The increased competition and lack of product differentiation have enforced manufacturers to look for ways to gain a competitive advantage in the market. To produce high-quality products for the diverse needs of the end-users, manufacturers are increasingly investing in R&D. The increased intricacy and sophistication of medical and cleanroom equipment have resulted in a rising R&D expenditure, which could impede the growth of the market.



