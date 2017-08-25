Union aims to accelerate adoption of smart contracts on Bitcoin network by making the technology accessible and easier to use

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2017) - User-friendly smart contract creation tool, Etherparty, and Rootstock (RSK), the first open source smart contract platform powered by the Bitcoin network, have announced a strategic partnership that will enable users to create smart contracts on the Etherparty platform which will be fully compatible on the RSK blockchain.

The partnership between RSK and Etherparty will open up the world of Bitcoin-based smart contracts to people with zero knowledge of smart contract programming to create an enforceable, self-executing digital agreement for all types of transactions. The union will help accelerate adoption of smart contracts on bitcoin by making the technology more accessible and easier to use.

"In order for RSK and decentralized applications to succeed, we'll need smart contract development to become mainstream. Etherparty helps fill that gap between technology and non-technical people," said RSK's Head of Business Development Henry Sraigman.

"With RSK-compatibility, Etherparty is in effect a multichain platform capable of generating smart contracts executable on both the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains," said Kevin Hobbs, CEO at Vanbex, the developers behind the Etherparty platform, adding, "We want to see the industry develop more services that make it easier for non-programming professionals to reap the benefits of distributed ledger technology, such as Wordpress, Wix, and Squarespace that have made website creation a breeze."

"Whether you are an employer creating contracts, a business that uses supply chain management, or a project in the cryptocurrency space looking to conduct an initial coin or token offering, you will be able to create all of this on Etherparty, in minutes," said Etherparty Architect Brian Onn.

About Etherparty

Etherparty is a contract wizard that removes the complexity of creating, managing and executing smart contracts on multiple blockchains. The platform allows users with zero knowledge of smart contract programming to create an enforceable, self-executing digital agreement for all types of transactions.

About FUEL

Etherparty recently announced the launch of its global pre-sale event period for its platform's native FUEL token on Aug. 15. Funds raised will go toward growing the Etherparty development team with a slated public release of the finalized product by the end of 2017.

Etherparty is currently accepting 500 beta testers to its platform. Beta testers will receive up to 500 FUEL tokens for participating in this early stage of development.

About RSK

RSK is the first open source smart contract platform with a 2-way peg to Bitcoin that also rewards Bitcoin miners via merge-mining, allowing them to actively participate in the smart contract revolution. The goal of RSK is to add value and functionality to the Bitcoin ecosystem by enabling smart contracts, near instant payments and higher-scalability.

