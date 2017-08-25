

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Movie filtering service VidAngel will continue to remain closed after appeals court upheld a lower court ruling against the service.



The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling that stopped the movie-filtering service from operating.



VidAngel Inc. is a streaming service that allows users to stream movies after filtering out nudity and violence. However, Disney, 20th Century Fox and Warner Bros had filed a lawsuit in 2016 to halt the service alleging that its practices violated copyright law.



VidAngel had argued that its services are protected from copyright claims by the federal Family Movie Act, which allows people to legally edit inappropriate material out of films.



A lower court had initially ruled against VidAngel in December 2016 ordering the service to shut down operations on the grounds that its streaming content is not derived from an 'authorized copy,' and therefore not protected by the Family Movie Act.



The 9th Circuit heard the appeal in June. VidAngel offered its users family-friendly versions of existing movies by cracking the encryption on discs.



The three-judge panel today agreed with the district court decision, saying 'VidAngel's interpretation would create a giant loophole in copyright law, sanctioning infringement so long as it filters some content and a copy of the work was lawfully purchased at some point.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX