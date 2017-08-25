Technavio analysts forecast the global intimate wash marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global intimate washmarketfor 2017-2021. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The global intimate wash market is growing due to the increase in awareness about genital hygiene. Intimate wash products are commonly used after menstruation and during vaginal discharge. Further, intimate wash products aid with fecal incontinence (FI). They are also used to clean the vaginal area after sexual intercourse.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global intimate wash market:

Changing consumer perception about feminine hygiene products

Growing incidence of early puberty

Growing awareness among women about health and hygiene products

Changing consumer perception about feminine hygiene products

The increase in the number of working women and their growing disposable income allow them to spend more on personal hygiene products. The number of women working outdoors has increased the demand for feminine hygiene products. The increasing number of women who participate in sports has also increased the demand for feminine hygiene products.

Amber Chourasia, a lead health and wellness research analyst at Technavio, says, "The growing use of intimate wash products among sportswomen and the publicity provided by them about intimate wash products drive their adoption among women. Hence, the rise in the number of working women and sportswomen has driven the demand for intimate wash products."

Growing incidence of early puberty

In the 1980s, the average age of puberty among girls was 13. However, it has become 10-11 years. There have been instances of signs of early puberty as early as the age of seven. In the recent years, girls have been entering puberty and maturing at an early age. Some of the major reasons for this include unhealthy food habits and the growing prevalence of obesity. Stress at an early age is also leading to early puberty among girls.

"Vendors are working toward developing hygiene wash products. With women adopting these products early, they are much more comfortable using them. This helps in creating a large pool of dedicated consumers who help increase the revenue of vendors," adds Amber

Growing awareness among women about health and hygiene products

Many women living in developing and underdeveloped countries do not have access to clean and safe sanitary products. In some countries, menstruating women are subjected to restrictions in their daily lives. In developing and underdeveloped countries, poor hygiene during menstruation, lack of proper facilities, and unaffordability of sanitary products may impact the market negatively. Government agencies and other private entities are focusing on promoting education about good menstrual hygiene management.

Through government initiatives, there is an increase in education and awareness among women about feminine hygiene products such as intimate wash in rural areas. Hence, even women in rural areas are adopting feminine hygiene products. Health and hygiene campaigns are also conducted in schools, workplaces, and universities worldwide to improve awareness about intimate wash products.

Top vendors:

C.B. Fleet

Combe

CORMAN

CTS Group

