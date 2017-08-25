Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Air Travel Services Procurement Market Intelligence Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the travel and entertainment industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of air travel services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The air travel sector is witnessing rapid growth owing to the sharp decline in global crude oil prices and increase in spending by corporates," says lead SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. "The limited scope for differentiation has encouraged suppliers to integrate technology and service offerings to meet the growing customization requirements of buyers," added Angad.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

China, India, Indonesia, Japan, and Brazil are expected to be the key contributors as they are projected to be the five fastest growing markets in terms of passenger traffic.

Prior to the commencement of contract-related discussions with suppliers, category managers must ensure that they have identified and listed down potential negotiation levers.

Buyers need to evaluate the supplier's capability to enhance passenger's layover experience to ensure continued engagements.

Air Travel Services Pricing Trends

The dynamic pricing model is currently highly preferred by the category buyers as it provides a better chance of procuring tickets when they are booked in advance or during off-seasons. However, SpendEdge analysts expect the preferential rates model to gain popularity in the coming years as it is effective in getting tickets for busy routes while helping the service providers in providing substantial savings to the buyers.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

