Global Protein Detection and Quantification Market 2014-2017 & 2025 - Market is Expected to Reach USD 3 Billion

The "Protein Detection and Quantification Market Analysis By Technology (Immunological Methods, Chromatography, Mass Spectrometry), By Products, By Applications, By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global protein detection & quantification market is expected to reach USD 3.00 billion by 2025, according to this new report. Introduction of assay methods that enable protein estimation at lower limits of concentration in order to monitor the changes is expected to drive growth in the coming years.

Governments are encouraging the research activities by raising funds in the field of proteomics industry and thus the protein detection and quantification market is anticipated to grow at a significant pace in the coming years. Presence of organizations such as the Human Proteome Organization, National Cancer Institute (NCI) and Genomic Health Inc. promotes funding to support R&D and product development exercises pertaining to the field of proteomics.

Growing need to understand chronic diseases at a molecular level and develop therapeutic solutions is expected to encourage these organizations to fund research and development programs. In addition, Public Health Genomics at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) promotes the integration of personalized medicine and genomics into public health cancer research in an attempt to reduce the burden of cancer across the globe

Although technological advancements continue to take place for simplification protein estimation, high cost of technology and assays are anticipated to restrict the usage of these assays and technologies under certain circumstances. For instance, Mass Spectroscopy (MS) which are often used for functional proteomics is considered expensive and slow by researchers. In targeted MS, custom antibodies are required for each target to perform immunoaffinity enrichment of peptides. This process is observed to be expensive as well as lengthy.

Colorimetry dominated with the largest share sue to presence of significant usage of the reagents and solutions for laboratory analysis

Immunological methods and spectrometric methods are anticipated to grow at similar rates and exhibit fastest Y-o-Y growth

Advancements in these segments such as FTIR and SMCxPRO technology are attributive for the projected growth rate

Consumables accounted for the largest share due to wider availability and usage of kits and reagents

Clinical diagnosis is expected to register fastest progress in the coming years as a result of rising adoption these methods

Substantial use of technology in target identification and other steps of drug discovery is attributive for the largest share of drug discovery as an application of estimation of these biomolecules

Academic organizations dominated with respect to use of these protocols and clinical diagnostic labs anticipated to witness fastest progress

North American region accounted for the largest share as a consequence of large number of proteomics projects implemented herein

Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the most lucrative pace due to changing health care infrastructure in this region which drives the demand for these products

Key players operating include PerkinElmer Inc, GE Healthcare, Inanovate, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Merck & Co., Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, and RayBiotech, Inc.

These companies are engaged in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions for the new product launches that rely on the conventional technology but provide novel application in the field of proteomics

