Technavio analysts forecast the global melatonin supplements marketto grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170825005517/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global melatonin supplements market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global melatonin supplementsmarketfor 2017-2021. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The demand for melatonin supplements is more in developed countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, and Germany. This is due to increased awareness about melatonin supplements and the growing prevalence of circadian rhythm disorders in these countries. However, the demand for melatonin supplements from developing countries such as India, China, Mexico, and Brazil is expected to increase.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global melatonin supplements market:

Wide applications of melatonin

Growing number of healthcare providers for lifestyle and chronic diseases

Intense competition in developed countries

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Wide applications of melatonin

Melatonin is a sleep boosting hormone that controls the internal body clock of human beings. Changes in the melatonin level change the circadian rhythm of people. Due to conditions such as jet lag, DSPS, insomnia, and ASDS, the sleep cycle of people changes. For such conditions, melatonin supplements are used to restore the sleep cycle of people.

Amber Chourasia, a lead health and wellness research analyst at Technavio, says, "Melatonin supplements are also used to reset the circadian rhythm for other medical conditions such as AD, dementia, bipolar disorder, COPD, and endometriosis, which affect the sleep cycle of people. To treat such conditions, melatonin supplements are provided in different formulations and dosages depending on the condition. The growing prevalence of such diseases has increased the adoption of melatonin supplements."

Growing number of healthcare providers for lifestyle and chronic diseases

Due to the growing prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, there has been a substantial growth in the number of clinics, diagnostics centers, multi-specialty and super specialty hospitals, and patient care centers. Lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity prevent people from consuming normal diets, which can cause sleep-related disorders such as insomnia. Hence, such patients are recommended by HCPs to use melatonin supplements.

"The growing number of healthcare providers indirectly increases the demand for melatonin supplements. The growing demand for melatonin supplements is encouraging vendors to improve their production. Vendors are collaborating with healthcare providers to sell their products in bulk, which will improve their revenue. The number of hospitals is growing in APAC due to the growing prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases," adds Amber

Intense competition in developed countries

In developed countries, due to the preference for a healthy lifestyle, people are adopting preventive treatments such as hormone therapy. Melatonin supplements are used after hormone therapy to reset the circadian rhythm of patients. Hence, the growing demand for hormone therapy in developed countries is increasing the adoption of melatonin supplements.

Global vendors such as OPTIMUM NUTRITION and NOW Foods have financial support from large businesses. However, regional vendors do not have such support, which affects their sustainability. Hence, they sell their products online and obtain recommendations from HCPs and nutritionists to create awareness among consumers.

Top vendors:

Natrol

NOW Foods

OPTIMUM NUTRITION

Reckitt Benckiser

Browse Related Reports:

Global Electric Breast Pumps Market 2017-2021

Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Market 2017-2021

Global Infant and Toddler Nutrition Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170825005517/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com