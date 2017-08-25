sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 25.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,005 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A1JXUS ISIN: CA00035U1021 Ticker-Symbol: O3X2 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AAN VENTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AAN VENTURES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AAN VENTURES INC
AAN VENTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AAN VENTURES INC0,0050,00 %