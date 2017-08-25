United States Test Preparation Market to 2021 - Increasing Competition from Free Substitutes

DUBLIN, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "US Test Preparation Market to 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report US Test Preparation Market to 2021' is a comprehensive study on test preparation for various standardized tests in the US. The report discusses the current and forecasted market size of test preparation space, followed by the key trends, as well as drivers that will impact growth of the sector.

It discusses the five forces analysis of test preparation, as well as the PEST analysis of the US, with respect to the test preparation market. The report follows the NAICS code 611691 (Exam Preparation & Tutoring Industry), and also mentions the key test preparation players in the US.

At the school level, the major tests that constitute approximately three-fourth of the test preparation revenue are the AP Tests, PSAT/NMSQT, and GED.

There is a major difference between the dynamics of test preparation space for school and undergraduate education - and postgraduate and higher education. Since more students, in case of school and undergraduate education, take full-time coaching and private tutoring, the average fee for the same is high, and the average price of books and online study material is low. While, in case of postgraduate and professional education, the average price of books and online study material is high, as more test takers prefer them over full-time coaching and private tutoring.

The sector is witnessing several trends, such as colleges and universities dropping standardized tests, increasing competition from free substitutes, and online test preparation providers from across the globe.

The growth will be driven by several factors such as growth in population and more financial stability in the US, increase in employment, more use of technology, and increased demand from students from other countries.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market size of US test preparation sector

Test Preparation for Standardized Tests at School Level

Test Preparation for Standardized Tests at Undergraduate Level

Test Preparation for Standardized Tests at Postgraduate and Professional Level

2. Types of Test Preparation for Standardized Tests

Type of Test Preparation - By Segment Growth

3. Forecasted Market Size of US Test Preparation Sector



4. Drivers Impacting growth of US Test Preparation

Growth in Population

Financial Stability Linked to Education

Increasing Internet Penetration

Demand from Other Countries

5. Trends in the US Test Preparation Space

Colleges and Universities dropping Standardized Tests

Increasing Competition from Free Substitutes

Focus on Online Test Preparation

Test Preparation Companies going for Expansion

Investments in the US Test Preparation Space

6. Five Forces Analysis of the US Test Preparation Sector

Threat of New Entrants

Threats of Substitutes

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

7. Pest Analysis of US Test Preparation Sector

Political

Economic

Social

Technological

8. List of Players

Test Makers

ACT, Inc.



American Council on Education



Association of American Medical Colleges



College Board



Educational Testing Service



Graduate Management Admission Council



Law School Admission Council

Third-party test providers

Barron's Educational Series



Houghton Mifflin Harcourt



Huntington Learning Centers



Kaplan, Inc.



Knewton, Inc.



McGraw-Hill Education



Manhattan Review



PowerScore, Inc.



The Princeton Review



Veritas Prep



