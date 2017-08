WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Airline stocks have moved substantially higher during trading on Friday after falling sharply in recent sessions. After ending Thursday's trading at its lowest closing level in over nine months, the NYSE Arca Airline Index has surged up by 3.2 percent.



SkyWest (SKYW), American Airlines (AAL), and Southwest (LUV) are turning in some of the airline sector's best performance.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX