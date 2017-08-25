Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal photoelectric sensors market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists nine other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global photoelectric sensors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period. The global photoelectric sensors market will witness a rise in demand from industries, such as electronics and semiconductors, food and beverages, and the automotive industry.

The global photoelectric sensors market consists of several manufacturers, system integrators, and automation solution providers. The growing trend of the market indicates that despite the market being capital intensive, there will be an emergence of new vendors in the market during the forecast period.

"While focusing on geographic regions, North America is the preferred destination for all the major vendors. The top vendors seek to make their brand stand out in this region to counter the competition. Most of the industries in this region are automated to meet the huge global demand and have a high requirement for sensing technology. However, with the increase in the addressable market, APAC will be the leading region where vendors can seek to expand their business portfolio," says Bharath Kanniappan, a lead analyst at Technavio for automation research.

Technavio forautomation research.

Technavio market research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Banner

Banner has advanced in smart and well-built products with custom, personalized, and attentive services. It focuses on fulfilling the needs of customers by delivering high-quality products. Banner offers around 12,000 sophisticated photoelectric sensors. Such a wide range ensures that the major manufacturing companies adopt the company's sensors.

Baumer Group

Baumer Group mainly deals with sensors, encoders, components for image processing, and measuring instruments. The company deals with small, as well as highly specialized plants and construction companies around the world. The sensors have the capability of detecting any object that comes in their path by detecting their presence, color, component count, and level monitoring. They are preferred due to their precise size, high speed, and versatility.

OMRON

OMRON deals with devices central to automation and mainly to the field of sensing and control. The sensing and control technologies enable their users to collect data from different circumstances and changes in the environment, such as the movement of any particle, location, expression, biometrics, and other environmental conditions. Photoelectric sensors are responsible for detecting photo-optical pieces, and OMRON offers a variety of photoelectric sensors for this purpose.

Pepperl+Fuchs

Pepperl+Fuchs mainly focuses on providing electrical explosion protection and sensor technology. The company's inventiveness, entrepreneurial skills, and self-reliability have helped it in satisfying its individual client requirements of protecting their assets. Pepperl+Fuchs sensors are fit for all automation solutions, which deal with detection of non-contact objects. The company ensures that its unique models with variations in sizes and specifications meet all the requirements on the factory floor.

SICK

SICK is concerned with automation devices, which are used in factory operations, logistics, and process automation. It provides sensors and solutions specific to applications that are responsible for controlling functions safely and efficiently. SICK offers precise optics and advanced technology in photoelectric sensors, which make the company occupy a prominent position in the market with respect to sensor intelligence. These sensors are provided with the latest SIRIC and LED technologies that make the sensors highly reliable regardless of any interfering factors. These unique features have made these sensors popular across the world.

