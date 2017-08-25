$12.41 Billion Predictive Analytics Market to 2022: Advent of Machine Learning and AI Present Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Predictive Analytics Market by Type, Deployment, Organization, Industry Vertical - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The predictive analytics market is expected to grow from USD 4.56 Billion in 2017 to USD 12.41 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.1%. The increasing business interest in advanced analytics for future estimations is driving the global preditive analytics market.

The report provides detailed insights into the global predictive analytics market, which is segmented by type (solutions and services), deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and region. In the types segment, the risk analytics solution is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. Vendors provide software and solutions that assist companies with data collection and data analysis for generating meaningful insights. Predictive analytics helps in recognizing the trends and patterns, and delivers results for making better business decisions, thereby helping in achieving a high growth with increased revenues by mitigating the risks.

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Increasing Adoption of Predictive Analytics for Forecasting Future Market Trends

Enterprises' Need for Ensuring Market Competitiveness

Growing Adoption of Big Data and Other Related Technologies

Restraints



Changing Regional Data Regulations Leading to the Time-Consuming Restructuring of Predictive Models

Opportunities



Increasing Awareness Accelerating the Development of Better Analytics Tools

Advent of Machine Learning and AI

Challenges



Ownership and Privacy of the Collected Data

Data Ecosystems and Exchanges

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends



6 Predictive Analytics Market Analysis, By Type



7 Predictive Analytics Market Analysis, By Organization Size



8 Predictive Analytics Market Analysis, By Deployment Model



9 Predictive Analytics Market Analysis, By Industry Vertical



10 Geographic Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



AgilOne (US)

Alteryx, Inc. (US)

Angoss Software Corporation ( Canada )

) Dataiku (US)

Domino Data Lab (US)

Exago, Inc. (US)

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) (US)

GoodData Corporation (US)

Information Builders (US)

International Business Machines Corporation (US)

KNIME.com AG ( Switzerland )

) Kognitio Ltd. (UK)

MicroStrategy, Inc. (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

NTT DATA Corporation ( Japan )

) Oracle Corporation (US)

Predixion Software (US)

QlikTech International (US)

RapidMiner (US)

SAP SE ( Germany )

) SAS Institute, Inc. (US)

Sisense, Inc. (US)

TIBCO Software, Inc. (US)

Tableau Software, Inc. (US)

Teradata Corporation (US)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zg8lb3/predictive

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716