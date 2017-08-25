Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal protein crystallization and crystallography marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists 15 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new report on the global protein crystallization and crystallography market from 2017-2021.

The demand for protein crystallization and crystallography will increase during the forecast period. This will be due to their increasing applications in the growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Technological advances are leading to the development of techniques such as cryo-EM and SAXS. These techniques allow researchers to obtain better insights into protein structures to develop therapies.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global protein crystallization and crystallography market is dominated by the key vendors that account for a significant share of the market. Their global presence is strong as they have support centers across the world. The competitive environment of the market is likely to intensify during the forecast period. This will be due to the increase in product extensions, the launch of new products, and the new applications of and products and services.

Amber Chourasia, an industry expert at Technavio for research on lab equipment, says, "The market in APAC is expected to witness the fastest growth. With the global drug discovery market expected to produce breakthroughs in the next five years, APAC has the potential for growth. Several pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have also begun to migrate their research and testing facilities to the region, which is also expected to drive the growth of the market in the region."

Top five protein crystallization and crystallography market vendors

Anatrace

Anatrace manufactures and sells high-purity detergents, lipids, and other protein structural biology products to several research facilities in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries and academic institutions. The company has segmented its products into eight segments, which include detergents, lipids, crystallization tools, general purpose laboratory detergents, specialty detergents, purification tools, kits, and Coomassie stains. It also offers customized products.

Bruker

Bruker is a global biotechnology company that manufactures and sells scientific instruments and analytical and diagnostic solutions for multiple industries such as pharmaceutical, life sciences, microbiology, food and agriculture, and metals. The company's products enable researchers to explore materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels.

Formulatrix

Formulatrix manufactures protein crystallization products and solutions and next-generation liquid handling products, primarily using microfluidic technology. The company's key end-users are pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and academic research institutions.

Jena Bioscience

Jena Bioscience manufactures innovative laboratory products and reagents for various end-users such as research laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and medical schools. The company has segmented its products into seven segments, which include nucleotides and nucleosides, click chemistry, molecular biology, LEXSY, proteins, crystallography and cryo-EM, probes and epigenetics.

Rigaku

Rigaku is a global manufacturer and distributor of industrial instrumentation and laboratory analytical equipment. The company is a pioneer of X-ray and allied technologies such as X-ray fluorescence spectrometry, protein and small molecule X-ray crystallography, computed tomography (CT), and thermal analysis. It uses these techniques to develop products that serve the cosmetics, forensics, F&B, metals and alloys, and pharmaceutical industries.

