Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market to 2022

The "Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market by Component, OHV Market by Application, Aftermarket by Vehicle Type, Supply Mode, & by Region - Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) aftermarket is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.06% during the forecast period and is projected to reach USD 21.50 Billion by 2022

The key factors driving the diesel exhaust fluid aftermarket are increasingly stringent emission standards, which are leading to the adoption of selective catalytic reduction (SCR) in vehicles. Other factors include the increasing vehicle parc and average miles driven owing to the improving infrastructure and concerns of timely servicing and maintenance of vehicles.

The LCV segment is estimated to be the largest segment, by volume as well as value, of the diesel exhaust fluid OE market. According analysis, the number of LCVs equipped with SCR increased from 2.97 million units in 2015 to 3.08 million units in 2016. Other factors influencing the growth of the OE market are the higher tank capacity of LCVs as compared to passenger cars. Furthermore, the penetration of diesel engines and SCR systems is higher in LCVs as the amount of NOx emitted from LCV engines is more than that emitted from passenger car engines.



Asia-Oceania is estimated to be the largest diesel exhaust fluid OE market due to the increasing vehicle production in countries such as China and India. The vehicle production in China and India is expected to increase from 27.5 million units and 4.7 million units in 2016 to 39.4 million units and 6.8 million units in 2022, respectively. The implementation of stringent emission regulations such as BS 4 and China 5 in India and China is expected to result in the increased penetration of SCR in vehicles. This is consequently expected to fuel the growth of the diesel exhaust fuel market in the region. Alternatively, North America is estimated to lead the DEF aftermarket segment as the region has high penetration of vehicle parc equipped with SCR as compared with other regions.



