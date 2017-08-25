According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global laser welding machine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% through 2021.

This research report titled 'Global Laser Welding Machine Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Increasing global air traffic is spurring the commercial aviation sector to higher growth. Similarly, with the global automotive industry in a better condition now, this sector is driven by growing demand for vehicles in emerging economies such as India, Indonesia, and Brazil. However, due to the economic instability in the US and China, this sector may take some more time to recover its profit margins to the pre-crisis levels.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global laser welding machine market into four major segments by technology. They are:

Fiber laser welding machine

CO2 laser welding machine

Solid-state laser welding machine

Others

The top three segments based on technology for the global laser welding machine market are discussed below:

Global fiber laser welding machine market

In fiber laser machines, banks of diodes are used to create fiber laser light that is amplified and channeled through a fiber-optic cable, which is like that used in data transfer. When this amplified light exits the fiber cable, it is first straightened and then focused using a lens on the material to be weld.

According to Gaurav Mohindru, a lead unit operations research analyst from Technavio, "Fiber lasers create 200% more efficient light compared with CO2 lasers. The delivery of light to the desired spot on the weld metal is simpler with fiber lasers as they do not require expensive optical mirrors and other moving parts like that of a disk laser or conventional CO2 resonator."

Global CO2 laser welding machine market

A visible trend in the market is that many of the fiber laser customers are subcontractors, whereas the remaining being original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). This is a rather startling revelation as OEMs are expected to exhibit more preference for fiber laser welding machines, which have several advantages and disadvantages based on the material to be weld.

"As single fiber laser profiling machines are expensive, only one-third of subcontractors use these machines. The remaining use multiple laser machines and hence have a choice of using CO2 laser machines or fiber laser machines depending on the material and the nature of the job to be completed," says Gaurav.

Global solid-state laser welding machine market

Fiber laser welding machines offer superior performance over solid-state laser machines, which have many disadvantages like the noise that can affect the stability and sensitivity of the external environment. Also, solid-state laser welding machines have a high cost of ownership, besides having drawbacks such as operational challenges and their large size when compared with fiber laser welding machines. Owing to all the drawbacks, it is predicted that the fiber laser welding machine market will witness huge gains that prove to be detrimental to the solid-state laser welding machine market.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Emerson

IPG Photonics

O.R. Lasertechnologie

TRUMPF

