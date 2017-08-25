GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 08/25/17 -- Ocean Rig UDW Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIG)

U.S. Bankruptcy Court Issues Memorandum Opinion and Order Granting Recognition of the Scheme Companies' Cayman Islands Provisional Liquidation and Scheme Proceedings as Foreign Main Proceedings Under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

Sanction Hearings to Consider Approval of the Scheme Companies' Schemes of Arrangement to be held by the Cayman Court on 4 - 6 September 2017.

Enforcement Hearing to Consider Entry of an Order Giving Full Force and Effect to the Schemes if Sanctioned by the Cayman Court to be held by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court on 20 September 2017.

Ocean Rig UDW Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIG) ("Ocean Rig" or "UDW" or the "Company"), an international contractor of offshore deepwater drilling services, today announced the U.S. Bankruptcy Court has issued a memorandum opinion and an order granting recognition of the provisional liquidation and scheme of arrangement proceedings (the "Cayman Proceedings") of the Company and its subsidiaries, Drill Rigs Holdings Inc. ("DRH"), Drillships Financing Holding Inc. ("DFH"), and Drillships Ocean Ventures Inc., ("DOV," and together with UDW, DRH and DFH, the "Scheme Companies") pending in the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands (the "Cayman Court") as foreign main proceedings, and of the Joint Provisional Liquidators (the "JPLs") as the foreign representatives of the Scheme Companies in the United States.

As previously announced, creditors' meetings were held for the Scheme Companies in the Cayman Islands on 11 August 2017 and the scheme of arrangement proposed by each Scheme Company (collectively, the "Schemes") obtained an overwhelming level of support from affected creditors. The DFH, DOV and DRH Schemes each obtained the approval of 100% of the creditors voting on those Schemes and the UDW Scheme obtained the approval of 98.51% of the creditors voting on that Scheme. Only five funds managed by Highland Capital Management LP opposed the UDW Scheme. Hearings will be held on 4 - 6 September 2017 at which the Cayman Court will consider whether to approve the Schemes (the "Sanction Hearing"). If the Schemes are approved by the Cayman Court, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court will conduct a hearing on 20 September 2017 to consider the entry of an order giving full force and effect to the Schemes in the United States (the "Enforcement Order").

The Schemes affect only financial indebtedness. Operations will continue unaffected. Trade creditors and vendors will continue to be paid in the ordinary course of business and will not be affected by any of the Schemes. If the Schemes are sanctioned, the Scheme Companies will be substantially deleveraged through an exchange of approximately $3.7 billion principal amount of debt for (i) new equity of the Company, (ii) approximately $288 million of cash, and (iii) $450 million of new secured debt.

George Economou, Chairman and CEO, commented:

"We are delighted that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court has seen fit to grant recognition of our restructuring efforts in the Cayman Islands. We are looking forward to the Sanction Hearings in early September."

Simon Appell on behalf of the JPLs of the Scheme Companies commented:

"Recognition by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the provisional liquidation and scheme of arrangement proceedings was an important milestone. The JPLs are pleased that the restructuring is progressing on schedule."

Further Information

A copy of the Explanatory Statement, which contains the Schemes, and other relevant documentation, as well as copies of all pleadings and information regarding the Enforcement Hearing, including deadlines for parties to object to the relief requested at the Enforcement Hearing, have been made available through the website of Prime Clerk LLC, the Scheme Companies' Information Agent at https://cases.primeclerk.com/oceanrig.

About Ocean Rig UDW Inc.

Ocean Rig is an international offshore drilling contractor providing oilfield services for offshore oil and gas exploration, development and production drilling, and specializing in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the offshore drilling industry.

Ocean Rig's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market where it trades under the symbol "ORIG."

Our registered office is c/o Maples Corporate Services Limited, PO Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands. Visit the Company's website at www.ocean-rig.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

