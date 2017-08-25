ISSAQUAH, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/25/17 -- Summit Homes of Washington and Presidio Residential Capital recently announced the opening of Jazz Run, a 19-home community on 6.22 acres at S.E. 48th Street and Pine Lake Road in Issaquah, Wash. Jazz Run homes will be similar in design and style as Summit's sister property called Pickering Estates. Interested homebuyers are invited to tour the model home daily from 11 AM to 6 PM at Pickering Estates located at 910 11th Place NW in Issaquah.

"Issaquah is a very desirable community within the Seattle metropolitan area, and we don't expect these beautiful homes to stay on the market for long," said Summit Homes of Washington's marketing manager Kristian Young.

Jazz Run offers 19 five-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath craftsman-style homes ranging from 3,084 to 3,659 square feet with two-car garages and flex spaces. The homes have luxury finishes including quartz countertops with full-height backsplashes, hardwood floors, fireplaces, daylight basements and covered decks. Prices start in the upper $900,000s.

The community, nestled at the base of the Cascade Mountains, is within the award-winning Issaquah School District, which includes top-rated Sunny Hills Elementary, Pacific Cascade Middle and Issaquah High Schools. Its location at the intersection of I-90 and State Route 900 makes for a quick commute to major employers, including Microsoft, Costco and T-Mobile, and is served by the King County Metro public transit system.

Jazz Run is a joint venture project with Summit and Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate investment company.

About Summit Homes of Washington

Locally owned and operated by the White family, Summit Homes of Washington has been a home-building staple for more than 16 years. The White family has built nearly 3,000 homes in well-planned communities throughout the west coast. Summit Homes works with local architects, designers and subcontractors in order to build premium homes. www.summithomeswa.com

About Presidio

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm's goal is to invest in excess of $150 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States in the next 12-plus months. It currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado and Washington with current committed capital of $800 million focused on 100+ projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2.5 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Anton Communications



Vanessa Showalter

Email Contact



Genevieve Anton

Email Contact



