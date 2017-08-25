Cormedix, Inc.: CorMedix Inc. Announces a Change to its Senior Leadership

BEDMINSTER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2017 / CorMedix Inc. (NYSE American: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory disease, announced today that, for personal reasons, Dr. Judith Abrams has resigned as Chief Medical Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Dr. Abrams will continue to advise the Company on clinical matters.

Khoso Baluch, CorMedix Chief Executive Officer commented, "Judith joined the Company in February of this year to provide needed leadership and support for the Neutrolin® Phase 3 clinical program, and we appreciate her dedication and success in this endeavor. We are pleased that she will support CorMedix as a clinical advisor for our ongoing LOCK-IT-100 trial, which continues to advance toward an interim efficacy review, currently anticipated in the fourth quarter 2017."

About CorMedix Inc.

CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Neutrolin®, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters, currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial enrolling patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Such infections cost the U.S. healthcare system approximately $6 billion annually and contribute significantly to increased morbidity and mortality. Neutrolin has FDA Fast Track status and is designated as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides the potential for priority review of a marketing application by FDA and allows for five additional years of QIDP market exclusivity in the event of U.S. approval. It is already marketed as a CE Marked product in Europe and other territories. In parallel, CorMedix is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with active programs in surgical sutures and meshes and topical hydrogels. The company is also working with top-tier researchers to develop taurolidine-based therapies for rare pediatric cancers. For more information, visit: www.cormedix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with respect to possible uses of taurolidine, that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, regarding management's expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or CorMedix's prospects, future financial position, financing plans, future revenues and projected costs should be considered forward-looking. Readers are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from projections or estimates due to a variety of important factors, including: the ability to retain and hire necessary personnel to staff our operations appropriately; the risk that preclinical results are not indicative of success in clinical trials and might not be replicated in any subsequent studies or trials; the risks and uncertainties associated with CorMedix's ability to manage its limited cash resources and the impact on planned or future research, including for additional uses for taurolidine; the possible inability to capture sufficient CRBSI events in the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for Neutrolin® even with the reported changes to that trial; the cost, timing and results of the ongoing and planned Phase 3 trials for Neutrolin® in the U.S. and the resources needed to commence and complete those trials; and obtaining additional financing to support CorMedix's research and development and clinical activities and operations. These and other risks are described in greater detail in CorMedix's filings with the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from CorMedix. CorMedix may not actually achieve the goals or plans described in its forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these statements. CorMedix assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

