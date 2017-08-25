Global Digital Recorder Market (2017-2021) - Analysis By Types, Application & Distribution Channel

DUBLIN, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Digital Recorder Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global digital recorder market is forecast to decline at a CAGR of 7.3% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global Digital Recorder Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



he latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing emergence of 4K technology. The modern digital video recorders are available with the 4K technology. It provides high-quality content while quadrupling the resolution of full HD that is 3840x2160 images. These recorders are highly preferred by professional consumers. Modern digital voice recorders have different shapes and sizes. Hence, they have the flexibility to be used in various locations and conditions. Video footage editing has become simpler with the zoom in/out options while still maintaining an HD quality.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the high growth of entertainment industry. The entertainment industry has a huge dependency on shooting and recording devices like digital cameras, digital video recorders, digital voice recorders, and camera cables. The entertainment industry is growing across nations. India, the US, and Nigeria produce the largest number of films. There are growing number of vendors who provide network TV commercials, music shows, and videos and are investing heavily in the entertainment industry because of its unmatched and rapidly growing demands.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the increasing proliferation of smartphones and tablets.



Key vendors

Canon

Panasonic

Samsung Electronics

Sony

Koninklijke Philips

Olympus

Sony

TASCAM

Other prominent vendors

Blackmagic Design

JVC

Kodak

Polaroid

Others



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Types



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel



Part 09: Geographical Segmentation



Part 10: Key Leading Countries



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s643ld/global_digita

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716