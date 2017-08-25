Global Digital Recorder Market (2017-2021) - Analysis By Types, Application & Distribution Channel

DUBLIN, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global digital recorder market is forecast to decline at a CAGR of 7.3% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Digital Recorder Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
he latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing emergence of 4K technology. The modern digital video recorders are available with the 4K technology. It provides high-quality content while quadrupling the resolution of full HD that is 3840x2160 images. These recorders are highly preferred by professional consumers. Modern digital voice recorders have different shapes and sizes. Hence, they have the flexibility to be used in various locations and conditions. Video footage editing has become simpler with the zoom in/out options while still maintaining an HD quality.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the high growth of entertainment industry. The entertainment industry has a huge dependency on shooting and recording devices like digital cameras, digital video recorders, digital voice recorders, and camera cables. The entertainment industry is growing across nations. India, the US, and Nigeria produce the largest number of films. There are growing number of vendors who provide network TV commercials, music shows, and videos and are investing heavily in the entertainment industry because of its unmatched and rapidly growing demands.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the increasing proliferation of smartphones and tablets.
Key vendors
- Canon
- Panasonic
- Samsung Electronics
- Sony
- Koninklijke Philips
- Olympus
- TASCAM
Other prominent vendors
- Blackmagic Design
- JVC
- Kodak
- Polaroid
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Types
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel
Part 09: Geographical Segmentation
Part 10: Key Leading Countries
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers And Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Appendix
