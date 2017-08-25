JERICHO, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/25/17 -- Ecosciences, Inc. (OTC PINK: ECEZ) ("Ecosciences" or the "Company") is pleased today to update its shareholders that it has recently commenced the next phase of the Company's plan to pursue solutions for grease reduction and wastewater treatment for governmental bodies.¿

Phase 1 on the Company's plan primarily consisted of planning, discussions and preparations.

The specifics of this current phase are as follows:

The Company is targeting municipalities, counties and states in the United States.

The Company is establishing certain relationships with professionals (including consultants, advisors, engineering firms, distributors, sales representatives and wastewater treatment companies) that are working with the Company to execute each step of the governmental process.

Under the Company's new overall brand name of EcoNow Solutions, the Company has branded its wastewater remediation product, "Waste-Eze," to focus its market efforts.

The Company will soon begin testing new formulations designed to address and remediate other water pollution problems.

The Company has manufactured additional inventory in anticipation of requirements for testing programs.

Waste water treatment issues throughout the United States is a major problem with high environmental and financial costs as illustrated by the following articles about fat oil and grease issues in New York City:

https://medium.com/@joelwolfram/stinky-subway-station-highlights-new-york-s-grease-problem-4386a78195e5

http://newyork.cbslocal.com/2017/01/17/grease-dumping-sewers-queens/

Dan Cohen, Ecosciences COO, commented, "The Company believes there will be numerous phases that will need to be executed to secure government business. Furthermore, although there is no guarantee we will achieve sales to government agencies or how long it will take, we are confident that over the long term, our products can be a leading solution for the grease-caused problems facing local governments. We look forward to updating our shareholders as progress is achieved."

EcoNow's Waste-Eze tablet proprietary technology provides oxygen, buffers and billions of beneficial bacteria that breakdown waste, solids, and grease to properly treat waste water systems. The product eliminates odors and is non-hazardous, environmentally friendly and biodegradable.

About Ecosciences, Inc.

Ecosciences, Inc. focuses on building, acquiring and investing in businesses around ecological and life sciences. From wastewater remediation to healthcare and more, Ecosciences, Inc. is committed to building a better living environment for all people. The Company currently has one wholly-owned subsidiary, Eco-logical Concepts, Inc., which operates the Company's core business of producing and selling bio-remediation products under the brand EcoNow.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.ecosciences.company, the contents of which are not incorporated into this press release.

