Active combustion control with direct pressure and temperature measurements developed for use in hot engine environments

Parker Aerospace, a business segment of Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, and Oxsensis Ltd. have signed a contract to develop sophisticated aerospace engine sensor technology. Together the two companies will develop harsh-environment instrumentation including static and dynamic pressure and temperature sensors for aerospace engine applications, based on innovative fiber optic sensor technologies. These include direct-mount sensors operating up to 1,800°F that are already successfully deployed in land-based gas turbine systems.

Parker Aerospace and Oxsensis Ltd. have been collaborating to apply Oxsensis technology to Parker Aerospace instrumentation systems. Over the past four years, advancement of the new technology and subsequent prototypes by the two companies have yielded robust success, building on Parker's system integration, aero-qualification and engineering expertise, and innovative Oxsensis optical sensor capabilities.

Oxsensis optical instrumentation addresses compressor, combustion, and turbine applications operating at higher temperatures, non-electrically, and often in new locations. This extends engine capability and performance. "By combining our capabilities, together we will provide dynamic pressure and temperature data that hasn't been available previously," said Manuel Bajaksouzian, vice president and general manager for Parker's Fluid Systems Division. "The challenge in providing reliable data from engine environments can be significant; however, this is a problem we are solving together."

High-accuracy pressure sensor technology comes closer to market

"We are delighted that application of Oxsensis' optical instrumentation technology is winning its way onto airframes, with the added prospect of product realization in advanced aerospace systems," stated Oxsensis Chief Executive Officer Ian Macafee. "The developments are an extension of initial Oxsensis product deployments into gas turbines."

Macafee added, "Oxsensis is in the vanguard of this exciting new fiber optic sensor technology, and it is particularly attractive in aircraft applications, with additional applications in the pipeline. We are proud to be working in partnership with Parker Aerospace to serve this demanding and important market."

About Parker Aerospace. Parker Aerospace is a global leader in the research, design, integration, manufacture, certification, and lifetime service of flight control, hydraulic, fuel and inerting, fluid conveyance, thermal management, lubrication, and pneumatic systems and components for aerospace and other high-technology markets. The company supports the world's aircraft manufacturers, providing a century of experience and innovation for commercial and military aircraft.

About Parker Hannifin. Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For 100 years the company has engineered the success of its customers in a wide range of diversified industrial and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

About Oxsensis Ltd. Oxsensis is a manufacturer of optical instrumentation used in harsh environments enabling performance enhancement in critical applications in Aerospace, Energy and Oil and Gas. Optical sensor systems enable EMI immune monitoring of pressure, temperature, acceleration, position and rotational speed within flight systems. The move to optical sensing across multiple systems saves weight, cost, space, and reduces the burden of safety. Oxsensis, based in Oxfordshire, UK, was formed in 2003 and is backed by Venture Capital from Albion Ventures, Carbon Trust, Frog Capital, Seven Spires Investments Ltd., Rainbow Seed Fund and Strathdon Plc., together with prominent individual investors. Web site: www.oxsensis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170825005658/en/

Contacts:

Parker Aerospace

Brian King

+1 (714) 458-7416

brian.king@parker.com

or

Oxsensis Ltd.

Ian Macafee, Chief Executive Officer

+44 (0)1235-431431

contact@oxsensis.com