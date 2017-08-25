Global Construction Repaint Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Akzo Nobel, PPG Industries, RPM International, The Sherwin-Williams Company & W.R.Grace

DUBLIN, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Construction Repaint Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global construction repaint market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.54% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Construction Repaint Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is sustainability of paint industry. Sustainability in paint industry continues to be a major trend in the construction repaint industry. Companies such as W. R. Grace, The Sherwin-Williams Company, and others, have continued to strengthen their R&D activities to provide their customers with sustainable products and ways to save energy by introducing new processes.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increase in cost of maintenance and repair. Constructions must be maintained to prevent deterioration and enhance aesthetics and lifespan. Repair and maintenance of old buildings are driving the demand for construction repaints. The rising demand for residential and non-residential buildings, which is driving the demand for repairing the existing infrastructure, is one of the factors fostering the market growth during the forecast period.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the fluctuation of crude oil prices. Construction paints are manufactured using petrochemical derivatives, such as polyurethane and epoxy. These compounds roughly account for 50% of the total raw material cost. The fluctuations in crude oil prices have a severe impact on the price of the raw materials such as epoxies, resins, and acrylic monomers, affecting the cost of the paints that are used in construction. Therefore, the prices of these materials vary in tandem with the natural gas and crude oil prices.

Key Vendors

Akzo Nobel

PPG Industries

RPM International

The Sherwin-Williams Company

W.R.Grace

Other Prominent Vendors

Amkay Chem

Asian Paints

Acro Paints

Cresta Paints

Others



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Type



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Formulation



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 09: Geographical Segmentation



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



