Geographic Information System (GIS) Market to 2023 - Growing Adoption of GIS Solutions in the Transportation Sector

The "Geographic Information System (GIS) Market by Component (Hardware (GIS Collector, Total Station, LIDAR, GNSS Antenna) & Software), Function (Mapping, Surveying, Telematics and Navigation, Location-Based Service), End User - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The geographic information system (GIS) market is expected to be worth USD 10.12 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% between 2017 and 2023

Development of smart cities and urbanization, integration of geospatial technology with mainstream technologies for business intelligence, and growing adoption of geospatial solutions in transportation are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The high cost of geospatial solutions and geographic data collection barriers poses major restraining factors for the growth of this market. The market has been segmented on the basis of component, function, end user, and geography.



GIS collectors held the largest share of the overall market in 2016. GIS collectors are used for collecting data related to shop floors or fields. Data collection is a real time and event-oriented process carried out by construction professionals. GIS collectors derive data manually from a computer or directly from the place of their origin. The collectors allow construction professionals to carry out accurate measurements such as site reconnaissance, progress measurement, and site inspection.



Moreover, collectors help in spatial analysis for manipulating, extracting, locating, and analyzing the geographic data. GIS collectors are widely adopted for capturing, storing, recovering, analyzing, and displaying spatial data. GIS collector is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to increasing demand for data capturing and mapping in agriculture, construction, and utilities.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Development of Smart Cities and Urbanization

Integration of Geospatial Technology With Mainstream Technologies for Business Intelligence

Growing Adoption of GIS Solutions in the Transportation Sector

Restraints



Regulations and Legal Issues

High Cost and Geospatial Data Barriers

Opportunities



Cloud Computing in GIS

Development of 4D GIS Software

Challenges



Integration of GIS Technology With Other Technologies

