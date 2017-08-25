NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/25/17 -- First Bauxite Corporation (TSX VENTURE: FBX)(FRANKFURT: FBI)(BERLIN: FBI) ("First Bauxite" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its unaudited quarterly financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the period ended June 30, 2017. Both are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.firstbauxite.com.

About First Bauxite

First Bauxite Corporation (TSX VENTURE: FBX) is a Canadian natural resources company engaged in the exploration and development of bauxite deposits in Guyana, South America and intends to produce ceramic proppants for the energy industry in the future. The Company has its head office in New Orleans, Louisiana and is managed by experienced professionals with worldwide experience in the global industrial minerals industry across a number of industrial minerals. For further information on First Bauxite Corporation, please visit our corporate website at www.firstbauxite.com.

