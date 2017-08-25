TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/25/17 -- (TSX: SSF.UN) Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (the "Fund") announces that following the September 30, 2017 payment of service fees, the Fund will discontinue paying service fees, which are currently paid to dealers that have investors who hold Class A and Class U units of the Fund. Ceasing to pay service fees will conform with an increasing number of TSX listed funds which have eliminated service fees and will also improve returns of the Fund.

Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund Class A units have provided investors with an attractive 10.9% total return in the past year to July 31, 2017 and a 6.8% per annum total return since inception in November 2011, including total cash distributions of $3.82 per Class A unit.(1) The Class A units of the Fund are available for purchase on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SSF.UN.

Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (the "Fund") invests primarily in floating-rate Senior Loans, which are the most senior corporate obligations of a borrower, and are secured by the borrower's assets. Senior Loans generally have a first-priority secured claim on repayment, ahead of bonds and equity. Because Senior Loans pay floating rate interest, they have the potential to provide a hedge against rising short-term interest rates. Additionally, Symphony believes that senior loan credit fundamentals remain strong as U.S. economic growth continues and corporate default rates are expected to remain low.

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with approximately $2 billion in assets under management. Brompton's investment solutions include TSX listed funds, mutual funds and flow-through limited partnerships. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

About Symphony

Symphony Asset Management LLC is the investment manager of Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund. Backed by an institutional-calibre integrated credit platform and supported by a 21-member team of experienced credit investment professionals, Symphony manages approximately US$15.9 billion in senior loans and has approximately US$19.5 billion in total assets under management, as at June 30, 2017. Funds sub-advised by Symphony have achieved the top ten-year performance ranking by Lipper as at July 31, 2017 for the senior loan asset class.(2) Symphony is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nuveen Investments Inc.

1) See Standard Performance Data table below. Source: Brompton, as at July 31, 2017

Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan YTD 1-Yr 3-Yr 5-Yr Fund Incep. Performance to July 31, 2017 (11/01/2011) SSF - Class A 3.2% 10.9% 3.8% 6.0% 6.8% SSF - Class U 3.5% 11.0% 3.6% 5.6% 6.3% Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan Index 2.8% 6.8% 3.8% 4.8% 5.2%

2) Source: Lipper July 31, 2017 Monthly Report provided to Nuveen Investments Inc. Rankings should not be construed as a statement of client experience or endorsement.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the investment fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If the units are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the Fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account certain fees such as redemption costs or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this press release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Contacts:

Brompton Investor Relations:

416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001)

info@bromptongroup.com

www.bromptongroup.com



