Thermally Conductive Grease Market 2017-2022 by Type (Silicone Grease, and Non-silicone Grease) & End-Use Industry (LED Lighting, Telecommunication & IT, Automotive Electronics, Power Electronics)

DUBLIN, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Thermally Conductive Grease Market by Type (Silicone Grease, and Non-silicone Grease), End-Use Industry (LED Lighting, Telecommunication & IT, Automotive Electronics, Power Electronics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The thermally conductive grease market is projected to reach USD 416.6 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2017 to 2022

With the growing LED lighting industry across the globe, the demand for thermally conductive grease is expected to increase as electronic device manufacturers are opting for these greases to protect their electronic devices from overheating and damage. The demand of thermally conductive grease is further driven by the demand from the growing electronics & electrical industry.

Silicone greases are the most widely used type of the thermally conductive greases. Silicone greases are cost-effective. They are capable of withstanding higher temperatures and fit in smaller gaps. Due to these properties, silicone greases are preferred in various end-use industries, such as LED lighting, power electronics, automotive electronics, telecommunication & IT, and others.

The LED lighting end-use industry segment of the thermally conductive grease market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The growth of the LED lighting end-use industry segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for thermally conductive grease. Factors such as government initiatives are driving the demand for LED lighting for energy consumption and energy efficiency.

The Asia Pacific region is the global forerunner in the thermally conductive grease market in terms of both value as well as volume, and this trend is expected to continue till 2022. Factors, such as ban on CFL lighting, increasing need for energy conservation, and need for reducing electricity expense are expected to contribute towards the growth of the LED lighting industry of the region. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific thermally conductive grease market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Miniaturization of Electronic Devices

Restraints

Physical Properties Limiting the Growth of Thermally Conductive Grease

Opportunities

Electrification of Transportation Industry

Challenges

Development of Elastomeric Pads

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Thermally Conductive Grease Market, By Type



7 Thermally Conductive Grease Market, By End-Use Industry



8 Thermally Conductive Grease Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



3M Company

ACC Silicones

AOS Thermal Compounds

Aremco Products Inc.

DOW Corning Corporation

E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Co.

& Co. Electrolube

Fujipoly

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Intertronics

Kerafol Keramische Folien GmbH

Laird PLC.

Lord Corporation

M.G. Chemicals

Microtech Components GmbH

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Novagard Solutions Inc.

Nusil Technology LLC

OMEGA Engineering Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Polymatech Japan Co., Ltd.

Shin-Etsu MicroSi, Inc.

Wacker Chemie AG

Wakefield-Vette, Inc.

Zalman Tech Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6lc9vs/thermally

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716