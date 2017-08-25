Social Media Analytics Market, 2022

DUBLIN, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Social Media Analytics Market by Application (Sales and Marketing Management, Customer Experience Management, Competitive Intelligence), Component, Analytics Type, Deployment, Organization Size, Industry Vertical and Region - Global forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The social media analytics market is expected to grow from USD 2.71 Billion in 2017 to USD 9.54 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.6%.



Factors such as the increased focus on market and competitive intelligence, the increasing user engagement of social media using smartphones, and the need of social media measurement to enhance the customer experience are expected to drive the growth of the global market.



Among applications, the sales and marketing management application is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Sales and marketing management assists users in improving their businesses solutions to analyze unstructured data and understand customer behaviors by detecting the trends and patterns. It also provides corrective measures by enabling real-time alerts and provides automated remedial actions.



The cloud deployment model is expected to exhibit a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Cloud-based solutions are gaining a firm hold in the market, due to features, such as scalability, flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and the increasing needs of organizations to keep track of campaign management and performance monitoring.



The retail and eCommerce industry vertical is expected to have the largest social media analytics market share and lead the market during the forecast period. Social media analytics can be used by retail and eCommerce vendors to measure campaign performance, identify growth opportunities, improve their products, keep a tab on their competitors, and improve their post-sale support and services.



Large enterprises are expected to dominate the market in terms of market share. The reason being, large and multi-brand corporations are looking for primary market research to drive and evaluate their marketing campaigns.

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Increased Focus on the Market and Competitive Intelligence

Increasing User Engagement of Social Media Using Smartphones

Need of Social Media Measurement to Enhance the Customer Experience

Restraints



Complexities in Analytical Workflow

Opportunities



Voluminous Data Generation Through Social Media Platforms

Increasing Cloud Adoption Trends

High Adoption Rate of Social Media Analytics Solutions Among SMES

Challenges



Lack of Standard Measures for Social Media Analytics

Lack of A Single Solution to Manage the Increasing Unstructured Data

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends



6 Social Media Analytics Market Analysis, By Component



7 Social Media Analytics Market Analysis, By Application



8 Social Media Analytics Market Analysis, By Analytics Type



9 Social Media Analytics Market Analysis, By Deployment Model



10 Social Media Analytics Market Analysis, By Organization Size



11 Social Media Analytics Market Analysis, By Industry Vertical



12 Geographic Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



Adobe Systems Incorporated

Brandwatch

Cision US Inc.

Clarabridge Inc.

Crimson Hexagon Inc.

Digimind

Germinait Solutions Private Limited

GoodData Corporation

Hootsuite Media Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Lithium Technologies Inc.

Meltwater

Netbase Solutions Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Salesforce

Simplify360 Inc.

Simply Measured Inc.

Socialbakers

Spredfast Inc.

Sprinkler Inc.

Synthesio

Sysomos

Tableau Software Inc

Talkwalker Inc.

Unmetric Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sgs38s/social_media

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716