Global Physical Security Information Management Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Rising Need for PSIM in the Internet of Things (IoT)

The "Global Physical Security Information Management Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Physical Security Information Management Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 16.2% during the forecast period 2016 to 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing number of cyber/physical security threats has led to the adoption of PSIM software and services and rising need for PSIM in the internet of things (IoT).



Based on Capabilities the market is categorized into resolution, collection, audit trail, verification, reporting and analysis.



Depending on End User the market is segmented by transportation and logistics, telecom and IT, retail, residential, industrial manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare, government and defense sector, energy and utility, BFSI, education and other end users.



By Type the market is classified into GIS mapping systems, computer aided dispatch systems, access control systems, intrusion detection systems, electronic article surveillance and fire detection systems.



Based on Application the market is categorized into commercial sector, law enforcement and emergency response management system and infrastructure sector.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Trends:



Growing number of cyber/physical security threats has led to the adoption of PSIM software and services



Rising need for PSIM in the Internet of Things (IoT)



Recent technological developments in physical security information management

Companies Mentioned



AxxonSoft Ltd

Bold Technologies

CNL Software Ltd

Genetec

Intergraph Corporation

Mer Inc

Milestone Systems A/S

NEC Corporation

NICE Systems Ltd

Proximex

S2 Security Corporation

Tyco International Limited

Verint Systems

VideoNEXT Network Solutions Inc

VidSys Inc

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Physical Security Information Management Market, By Capabilities



5 Physical Security Information Management Market, By End User



6 Physical Security Information Management Market, By Type



7 Physical Security Information Management Market, By Application



8 Physical Security Information Management Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



10 Leading Companies



