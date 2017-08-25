Global Physical Security Information Management Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Rising Need for PSIM in the Internet of Things (IoT)

DUBLIN, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Physical Security Information Management Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Physical Security Information Management Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 16.2% during the forecast period 2016 to 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing number of cyber/physical security threats has led to the adoption of PSIM software and services and rising need for PSIM in the internet of things (IoT).
Based on Capabilities the market is categorized into resolution, collection, audit trail, verification, reporting and analysis.
Depending on End User the market is segmented by transportation and logistics, telecom and IT, retail, residential, industrial manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare, government and defense sector, energy and utility, BFSI, education and other end users.
By Type the market is classified into GIS mapping systems, computer aided dispatch systems, access control systems, intrusion detection systems, electronic article surveillance and fire detection systems.
Based on Application the market is categorized into commercial sector, law enforcement and emergency response management system and infrastructure sector.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Key Trends:
- Growing number of cyber/physical security threats has led to the adoption of PSIM software and services
- Rising need for PSIM in the Internet of Things (IoT)
- Recent technological developments in physical security information management
Companies Mentioned
- AxxonSoft Ltd
- Bold Technologies
- CNL Software Ltd
- Genetec
- Intergraph Corporation
- Mer Inc
- Milestone Systems A/S
- NEC Corporation
- NICE Systems Ltd
- Proximex
- S2 Security Corporation
- Tyco International Limited
- Verint Systems
- VideoNEXT Network Solutions Inc
- VidSys Inc
