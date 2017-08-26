In-Dash Navigation System Market by Technology, Components, Connected Navigation Services, Vehicle Type & Region - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Original equipment manufacturers (OEM) are striving to offer technologically advanced and embedded vehicle systems, which can provide many functions in a single unit. The increase in demand for light weight vehicle components, legislations for emissions in developed countries, and increasing vehicle production are the key factors that will drive the in-dash navigation system market. The in-dash navigation system market, by value, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.74% during the forecast period, to reach USD 17.53 Billion by 2022. The market is segmented by region, component type, technology type, connected navigation services type, vehicle type, and electric vehicle type.

The in-dash navigation system market, by technology type, is dominated by the 2D maps technology in 2017, followed by 3D maps. The market for 2D maps is expected to have the largest share in the market in the next five years. This can be attributed to the higher costs and complexity of technical expertise of 3D maps technology.

By component type, the in-dash navigation system market is segmented into display units, antenna module, control module, and wiring harness. The display units are estimated to have the largest market share of the market, by component type, followed by control modules, antenna modules, and wiring harnesses. However, the wiring harness is expected to capture the largest market, by volume, during the forecast period. The market is expected to witness the highest growth in the emerging markets such as China and India due to increased adoption rate and high production of vehicles in these regions.

The in-dash navigation system market, by vehicle type, is segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. The passenger car segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, followed by light commercial vehicles (LCV) and heavy commercial vehicles (HCV).

By electric vehicle type, the in-dash navigation system market is segmented into HEV, PHEV, and BEV. HEV accounts for the largest share of the market among the electric vehicle types and is anticipated to remain predominant during the forecast period. However, in terms of growth, PHEV is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, followed by HEV and BEV, respectively. Increasing government support for green vehicles is propelling the demand for electric vehicles, which in turn is increasing the demand for automotive components such as in-dash navigation system.

