Bravatek Solutions, Inc.: AmbiCom and Bravatek execute Marketing Alliance Agreement

Bravatek adds High Tech firm to Complement its Lineup of Current Products/Services and to Potentially Deliver Additional Products and Services

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2017 / Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: BVTK, "Bravatek" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a Strategic Alliance Agreement with AmbiCom Holdings, Inc. ("AmbiCom"), whereby Bravatek may act as both a sales lead generator and potential investment business partner for prospective clients in the private and public sectors.

Dr. Thomas A. Cellucci, Bravatek's Chairman & CEO commented: "The strategic alliance with AmbiCom allows us to potentially add products and capabilities into our existing large telecom and security markets. In addition, this partnership should allow Bravatek and AmbiCom to effectively leverage their respective strengths to create 'win-win' scenarios by combining our technical and financial capabilities to generate new, larger perspective market applications."

AmbiCom is in the business of searching out, acquiring and/or investing in unique technologies that have the potential for wide adoption in large markets. AmbiCom also looks for mature management teams that have a history of successfully converting new concepts into products.

Of particular interest are high margin products that have the ability to enhance user experience, while generating a positive return on investment.

AmbiCom is developing a software optimization program that improves the performance of servers and workstations through the automatic evaluation and adjustment of the manufacturers' supplied settings, and Bravatek believes that the products and services offered by its other strategic alliance parties will complement AmbiCom's efforts. The Voosh application, for example, has been certified by Microsoft, IBM, VMware and Citrix in independent evaluations. It has also won the "Cool Vendor" award from Gartner in the area of infrastructure tools. Bravatek recently released information on its alliance with Voosh.

Mr. Alain Lewand, CEO of AmbiCom commented: "After understanding how effective Bravatek is as a strategic channel partner for the public and private sectors, we are excited to be joining forces with Bravatek in our efforts to make the world more secure."

Mr. Lewand continues: "Our organization is ready to deliver our highly-published capabilities with Bravatek who has a team to capitalize on our state-of-the-art capabilities."

