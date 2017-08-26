Western Lotto, Brand Ambassadors Star at Football & Chill

LAGOS, Nigeria, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Top Nigerian actors including brand ambassadors of Western Lotto would be star guests as a new entertainment platform Football & Chill opens to entertain fans of the beautiful game. They are Odunlade Adekola and the duo of Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki) and Osita Iheme (Paw Paw).

Football & Chill is a social development and social networking initiative aimed at advancing the culture of football in Nigeria. Football & Chill also seeks to foster togetherness by celebrating the game as a unifying factor in a fun-filled, secured and entertaining atmosphere.Football & Chill would feature music, comedy, football and gaming.

Western Lotto backs the roll out of the event as an entertainment platform for Nigerians.

Speaking on the rationale behind the event, the facilitator of Football & Chill, Mr. Adedeji Alebiosu, said the motive is to create a refreshing football experience for soccer enthusiasts.

He said: "The underpinning goal behind this initiative is to build an exhilarating football experience and also to connect football enthusiasts cut-out from different spheres and circles of influence.

"There will be two live matches on the day as well as a novelty match between some of the celebrities for fans to savour the Football & Chill experience."

Adedeji said Football & Chill chose to collaborate with Western Lotto because of the innovations the company has brought into lottery and gaming in Nigeria.

"Our main goal is to provide entertainment which the Western Lotto brand is all about.

"Many of the company's brand ambassadors, including Odunlade Adekola, Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme popularly known as 'Aki and Paw Paw, Kemi Afolabi, Paul Obazele and others have put their weight behind this event, and this is key for us.

"I am so sure our guests and spectators on this particular day will be thrilled to the fullest. It promises to be fun unlimited," Adedeji said.

The Football & Chill experience will hold at the Campos Mini Stadium, Lagos Island on Saturday, August 26 as from 11 am.