LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/25/17 -- Lindsey Carnett, CEO and President of Marketing Maven, will embark on a three-week, multi-state speaking tour to address influencer marketing at key marketing industry events.

On the first leg, Carnett will be part of a distinguished panel at the 2017 SupplySide West conference on Tuesday, September 26 at Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay.

SupplySide West brings together more than 15,000 ingredient buyers and suppliers from the dietary supplement, beverage, functional food, personal care and sports nutrition industries. SupplySide West is all about the science and strategy around the development of finished products that drive the global business economy. Participants learn about new trends from over 1,200 exhibitors and 140 hours of educational and conference programming. This year's conference runs from September 25-28.

Representing full-service agency, Marketing Maven, Carnett will be a panelist for the SupplySide Workshop addressing "How Millennials are Transforming Modern Marketing" between 9 a.m. and noon.

Next, she will be a featured speaker on influencers at the 2017 IMPACT17, the long-running internet marketing conference, on Friday, September 29 at the Enclave, Las Vegas.

Carnett will speak on "Selecting the Right Influencers to Rise Above the Noise."

Other speakers include Bill Eldien, CEO, Ketel One Vodka; Andrea Ward, CMO, Magento; Alma Derricks, CMO, El Rey Network- Univision; Jay Symonds, Senior Account Executive, Amazon; Peter V. Lopez III, Cloud Solutions Architect, Microsoft; Victor Cho, Chief Executive Officer, Evite; Claudio Ludovisi, VP, Head of Strategy & Business Planning, ABC Entertainment, Disney ABC Television Group; and Ian Kalin, Chief Data Officer, eHealth.

The presentation, at the Intrigue Ultra Lounge, will address: With a plethora of influencers available to brands, what should the key influencer identification process look like? This session will review how to find influencers based on the target demographic of the brand, how to conduct outreach to influencers, options for compensation, disclosure requirements and how to measure success of a campaign. The influencer integration strategy will incorporate PR, event marketing, content marketing, advertising and social media marketing perspectives.

The third leg of the tour will feature Carnett as part of a panel at the October 2 Vistage Executive Summit (VES) at the JW Marriott in Los Angeles. She will be part of the 11:10 a.m. Marketing and Media Breakout Session. Anna Kennedy, Vistage Chair, previously Managing Partner at US Web/marchFirst is chairing this panel, which will address SEO, B2B marketing, and product design.

Also in October, Carnett will address the 2nd annual Inspired You Summit at the Suquamish Clearwater Casino on Sunday, October 15 in Poulsbo, Washington.

Inspired You is the premier one-day event for women seeking inspiration in their personal and professional lives. The one-day summit is the only one of its kind in the region, and has been praised for creating an environment for local women to step back, learn, connect, reflect and reignite their diverse personal passions in an inspirational and supportive environment.

"I'm excited that this speaking tour will allow me to get my marketing messages across to a diverse group of people, including the important millennial market, throughout the entire marketing communications, PR and advertising communities," said Carnett.

As a board member of the National Association of Women Business Owners, Los Angeles (NAWBO LA), and a member of the Women Presidents' Organization, the Women's Business Enterprise National Council, Women in Sports and Events (WISE) and VISTAGE, Carnett supports programs and events that support the growth of women and advocates gender diversity. Many of her clients are millennial-run businesses.

For more information about SupplySide West, please visit https://west.supplysideshow.com

To find out about Impact 17, go to http://www.impact17.org/venue

To learn about the Los Angeles Vistage Executive Summit: 2017 Los Angeles Vistage Executive Summit | Vistage

For more on the Vibe Coworks' 2nd annual Inspired You Summit, please visit www.inspiredyouevent.com

About Marketing Maven

With offices in Los Angeles and New York, Marketing Maven is a full service marketing and communications agency. With origins in direct response public relations, Marketing Maven has developed into a premier voice in brand strategy, social media, innovative media relations, event marketing, tradeshow support, Hispanic marketing and search engine optimization. Marketing Maven leads the industry in utilizing advanced metrics to measure their clients' marketing reach and providing competitive analysis unparalleled in the industry. For additional information about Marketing Maven, visit www.MarketingMavenPR.com.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3165093



Media Contact:

Valeria Velasco

(310) 994-7380

valeria@marketingmavenpr.com



