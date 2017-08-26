Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2017) - One World Minerals Inc. (CSE: OWM) (the "Company") today announces that it has closed a $50,000 convertible loan financing with an unrelated third party.

The convertible loan is unsecured with an interest rate of 8% per annum. The convertible loan matures on December 01, 2017 and may be convertible at the lender's option into conversion units of the most recent offering at that time.

The convertible loan will be used for general working capital purposes and to support ongoing operations.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of One World Minerals Inc.

"Doug Fulcher"

Douglas Fulcher, CEO and President

For further information, one can visit the Company's web site at www.oneworldminerals.ca or email info@oneworldminerals.ca

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company, such as statements about the Convertible Loan, including the anticipated allocation of the net proceeds of the Convertible Loan. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including: (i) adverse market conditions; or (ii) the inability of the Company to complete additional financings. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.