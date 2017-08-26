NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - August 25, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 16, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc. (NYSE: RYAM), if they purchased the Company's shares between October 29, 2014 and August 19, 2015, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Rayonier and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ryam/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by October 16, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

Rayonier and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

Since 2013, despite statements by the Company to the contrary, Rayonier had been experiencing ongoing difficulties with one of its top customers, Eastman Chemical Company ("Eastman"), regarding competitive pricing levels and certain terms of the contract between the companies. Finally, on August 19, 2015, Rayonier revealed the extent of the protracted dispute with Eastman, including that it had filed suit against it the prior week.

On this news, the price of Rayonier shares plummeted 44% to close at $7.62 on extremely heavy trading volume.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

