

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hurricane Harvey hit South Texas head-on late Friday, with the Category 4 storm unleashing torrential rain and blasting winds, and leaving thousands without power.



The powerful eye wall of Harvey reached land by 11 p.m. ET between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor, Texas, with winds of 130 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.



It is the first Category 4 hurricane to make landfall in the United States since Hurricane Charley in 2004.



Millions of residents along the south Texas coast saw hurricane-force winds that knocked down trees, power poles and signs.



As Harvey deluges Texas, coastal cities could see 13 feet of storm surge and as much as 40 inches of rain by Wednesday.



The Federal Emergency Management Agency has granted Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration in response to Hurricane Harvey. Earlier today, the Governor requested the declaration in order to provide Individual Assistance, Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation to Texas communities affected by Harvey to help rebuild lives in the aftermath of this devastating storm.



