A conglomerate in CPG approached Quantzig to perform a market spend analysis to understand and improve their online and offline sales. The client also wanted to enhance their reach and enhance their brand loyalty in the market space.

Market spend analysis helps in ensuring that the suppliers are providing correct pricing, rebates, and volume discounts so that businesses can make agile, informed, and confident buying decisions. Market spend analysis helps an organization to keep track of the total expenditure, identify spend patterns among suppliers, compare the spending with their peers, and identify the potential suppliers for achieving diversity and sustainability in the market.

According to Quantzig's market analytics experts, "Market spend analysis plays an important role in keeping track of the total expenditure of an organization"

This market spend analysis offers benefits such as:

Quantifying returns on mobile and social initiatives

Tracking brand effectiveness in driving sales

Optimizing budget allocation by channel impact

This market spend analysis offers predictive insights such as:

Entering new global markets and capturing larger shares of emerging and developed markets

Sourcing of brand equity

Managing global supply-chain risks associated with the proliferation of counterfeiting

Producing cost efficiencies to offset expansion of CPG taxation

